Politics
PM Modi announces project to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries : The Tribune India
New Delhi, January 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a project under which India will provide essential medical supplies to developing countries in the event of a natural disaster or humanitarian crisis and proposed to establish a “centre of excellence” to facilitate development solutions to these countries.
In his keynote speech at the closing session of the Voice of Global South virtual summit, Modi also said that India would launch a “science and technology initiative” to share its expertise with other developing countries.
He announced that New Delhi will institute new scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India and create a new forum to connect young officers from countries’ foreign ministries.
“Now I would like to announce a new project ‘Aarogya Maitri’. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises,” Modi said.
“To synergize our diplomatic voice, I propose a “Global Forum of Young Diplomats from the South”, to connect the young officers of our Ministries of Foreign Affairs. India will also institute ‘global-south scholarships’ for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India,” he said.
In his remarks, Modi said India’s approach to development partnerships has been consultative, results-driven, demand-driven, people-centred and respectful of partner countries’ sovereignty.
“I am pleased to announce that India will establish a ‘Global Center of Excellence-South’. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices from one of our countries, which can be scaled up and implemented in other southern members,” he said.
Modi said India has also made great strides in areas such as space technology and nuclear energy.
“We will launch a ‘global-south initiative for science and technology’ to share our expertise with other developing countries,” he added.
Modi pointed to the challenges of Covid, rising fuel, fertilizer, food grain prices and increased geopolitical tensions and said they had had a negative impact on developing countries.
“The past three years have been difficult, especially for us developing nations. The challenges of the COVID pandemic, rising fuel, fertilizer and food grain prices, and growing geopolitical tensions have impacted our development efforts,” he said.
“However, the start of a new year is a time for new hope,” he added.
Listing India’s global outlook, he said his philosophy has always seen the world as one family and that developing countries want globalization that does not create “climate crisis or debt crisis”.
“We want a globalization that does not lead to uneven distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains. We want a globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to all of humanity. In short, we want a ‘human-centric globalization’,” Modi said.
He noted that developing countries are concerned about the growing fragmentation of the international landscape.
“These geopolitical tensions prevent us from focusing on our development priorities. They cause large swings in international prices for food, fuel, fertilizer and other commodities,” he said.
“To address this geopolitical fragmentation, we urgently need fundamental reform of major international organizations, including the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions,” he said.
He said these reforms should aim to give voice to the concerns of the developing world and reflect the realities of the 21st century.
“India’s G20 Presidency will try to express the views of the southern countries on these important issues,” he said.
Modi said the summit saw the participation of more than 120 developing countries.
In his closing remarks at the leaders’ session, Modi said all developing countries agreed on the importance of South-South cooperation and collectively shaping the global agenda.
He said developing countries agree on the importance of investing in connectivity infrastructure and the need to diversify global supply chains.
He further stated that developing countries are united in the belief that the developed world has failed to meet its obligations on climate finance and technology.
India hosted the two-day summit to bring together the countries of the South and provide them with a common platform to share their common concerns over various global challenges including food and energy security triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.
