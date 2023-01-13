Donald Trump’s 2024 GOP challengers must step in soon





If Ron DeSantis wants to run for president in 2024, he better move on. Photo: David Becker/The Washington Post via Getty Images

All the attention to the proposed reshuffling of the Democratic party calendar for his 2024 presidential nomination timeline has obscured parallel developments on the GOP side of the contest. And that’s unfortunate, as it’s increasingly likely that Democrats will unite behind a Joe Biden re-election bid, making who owns what the main thing when it’s largely irrelevant. Meanwhile, Republicans could stage an open nomination fight between a weakened but still leading Donald Trump and several rivals.

While Democrats are pushing for reforms to the primary calendar to make early states more representative, diverse and competitive, Republicans are perfectly happy with the status quo ante, which means their process will begin in the snows of Iowa as it does. has been doing since the 1970s. But it’s likely that any maneuvering among Democrats could have the side effect of driving up GOP contests (mainly because New Hampshire is very likely to follow state laws aimed at guarantee that he holds the first primary). And right now, presidential nominating guru Josh Putnam is guessing that the Iowa GOP caucuses could be held on Jan. 8, 2024, which is less than a year from now. But so far, Trump is the only 2024 candidate to have announced a candidacy (if you ignore, as you should, the bizarre quasi-announcement made on UK TV by John Bolton that he won’t win the nomination by any means) .

A recent historical analysis by FiveThirtyEights Geoffrey Skelley made it clear that we were already in the launch window for presidential nominations:

We looked at open presidential primaries between 1980 and 2020 (meaning they didn’t feature an incumbent) and noted when each candidate filed with the Federal Election Commission or announced their candidacy, whichever came first. (Trumpdid both Nov. 15.) Using this data, we compared how long before the Iowa caucuses in the first long-running election shutdown these candidates officially began their campaigns.

About 3 in 4 primary candidates during this period launched their bids between 210 and 420 days before Iowa, with about 2 in 5 starting between 300 and 390 days (about 10 to 13 months) before voting began. Based on the 210-420 day range, then, we might expect most of Trump’s potential opponents to enter the race between just after New Year’s and June 2023.

Since presidential campaigns, especially for lesser-known candidates, require a great deal of preparation, from fundraising to recruiting staff and consultants and building state infrastructure early, anyone who wants to run in 2024 must step up a gear right now. The questionable exception is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is already considered the favorite by some.

DeSantis enjoys invaluable promotion on Fox News, a reputation for having the best performance of 2022 among potential contestants, and a following that ranges from the heartland of MAGA-land to some Never Trumpers. Surely DeSantis can wait to make his move, can’t he? Yes, in theory. But if he’s going to run, he really needs to clear the ground fast given the many polls showing him beating Trump only in a one-on-one fight. Participating in the election campaign will give him the opportunity to address concerns about his lack of charisma. If Republicans fear he’s the Scott Walker of 2024, mighty on paper and in his home country, but boring up close and on the national stage, he’s going to have a tough time against the hugely entertaining 45th president.

You expect likely candidates to show up first in Iowa, a place where you really need to show up early and often, visit voters in their homes, and eat a lot of food that’s bad for you to have a prayer. of victory. Missing the State Fair in August, for example, would be a death knell for most contestants. And Republicans in Iowa have a much simpler caucus process than the one that has plagued Democrats recently: Caucus-goers simply listen to a few speeches, munch on cookies, and then vote for their favorite presidential candidate. There are none of the strange alignments of affinity groups, coalition building and multiple metrics to determine winners that Democrats have suffered from. But its retail policy remains strong, and already the only announced candidate and several near-candidates are running in Iowa, as CBS reported this week:

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump (who has already declared his race in 2024) placed full-page ads in a booklet given to lawmakers state Republicans at the annual Iowa GOP Legislative Breakfast on Monday.

According to a Republican from Iowa, limited-term Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was the guest speaker at the Monday breakfast.

In fact, potential candidates seemed to see Iowa as a really key battleground state for 2022 and found time to help candidates there before November, the Des Moines Register noted:

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is among those who have spent a lot of time in the state. He has held at least eight public events since his first trip to the state in March 2021.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas [who has since ruled out a 2024 candidacy] and [Mike] Pence has both hosted seven more events than any other but Pompeo.

With both South Carolinas considering the 2024 campaigns, Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley campaigned for the Iowa candidates, and Trump held a rally. Beltway insider favorite Glenn Youngkin created buzz with a summer talk in neighboring Nebraska. But DeSantis obviously failed to pay tribute to the Great Corn Idol in person.

South Carolina is, of course, one of the early states as well, and Trump is reportedly poised to make a breakthrough there, presumably to preempt any local groundswell for Scott or Haley.

Soon, the contest will turn into a three-dimensional chess match that will quickly narrow the field to suitors and contenders. Guess Trump will be challenged by DeSantis, Pence and Pompeo, for sure, with long shots like Hutchinson and maybe an egotist like Floridas Rick Scott in the mix. But there could also be more candidates (the Washington Post’s regularly updated top ten list includes Haley, Scotts, Youngkin, Ted Cruz and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu). We’ll find out later this summer and have a pretty good idea before the Iowa snow melts this year.

