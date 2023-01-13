Politics
Jokowi’s acknowledgment of gross human rights abuses seen as mere political prop
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo’s acknowledgment and regret over gross violations of human rights (HAM) in the past are seen as mere political props.
The executive director of the Setara Institute, Ismail Hasani, said that these confessions and regrets were part of Jokowi’s political leadership in carrying out his campaign promises in the 2014 presidential election (Pilpres), when he wanted to run for president.
“As incidental, these confessions and regrets will only have a political impact on the President, but will not meet the requirements of justice as set out in Law Number 26 of 2000 concerning Human Rights Tribunals. ‘man,” Ismail said in a press release Thursday (12/1/2023).
Also read: Jokowi: I am truly sorry for gross human rights violations in 12 incidents
The Setara Institute also highlighted the report of the Team for Non-Judicial Resolution of Human Rights Violations (PPHAM).
According to Ismail, it is impossible for a team that has only worked for more than 5 months to recommend a revolutionary solution gross violations of human rights quite.
Additionally, the team is also considered to have a controversial membership composition and unclear working methods.
Read also : Hopes of victims of the KAA intersection tragedy after Jokowi admits serious human rights violations in Indonesia
According to him, this box was only intended to legitimize Jokowi’s actions to distribute compensation to victims without an open process of rehabilitation.
“And without knowing who the real perpetrators of the crime were,” he said firmly.
He regretted the lack of accurate disclosure of the truth regarding the actors behind the 12 serious human rights cases that had been analyzed by the PPHAM team.
Therefore, Ismail believed, this team was not investigating who was at fault, but rather assisted and supported the victim for recovery, as stated by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs ( Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD.
“This fact is the impact of the absence of a mandate to realize the right to the truth as a basis for determining whether an incident can be brought before the human rights tribunal or recommended to be resolved through non-judicial,” he explained. .
Read also: Testimony of a cameraman who recorded the tragedy of the KKA, the violations of human rights recognized by Jokowi
Previously, Jokowi deeply regretted the occurrence of 12 gross human rights violations in the past that occurred in the country.
In fact, Jokowi did not deny that incidents of gross human rights violations had indeed occurred in Indonesia.
“With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, I recognize that gross human rights violations have occurred in various incidents, and I deeply regret that such gross human rights violations have occurred,” Jokowi said after receiving a report from the PPHAM team at the State Palace. , Jakarta, Wednesday (11/1/2023).
The 12 gross violations of human rights that Jokowi regrets include the 1965-1966 incident, the mysterious shooting (Petrus) of 1982-1985, the Talangsari incident, Lampung 1989, the Rumoh Geudong and Pos Sattis incidents , Aceh 1989, the 1997-1998 enforced disappearance of people and the May 1998 riots.
In addition, the Trisakti and Semanggi I – II incidents 1998-1999, the murder of the witchcraft shaman 1998-1999, the Simpang KKA incident, Aceh 1999, the Wasior incident, Papua 2001-2002, the Wamena Incident, Papua 2003, and Jambo Keupok Incident, Aceh 2003.
Jokowi also openly has deep sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families of the dozens of dark tragedies.
Therefore, Jokowi promised to take various measures.
First of all, Jokowi assures that the government tries to restore the rights of the victims in a fair and wise way without denying the settlement through the legal process.
“Secondly, the government and I are making serious efforts to ensure that serious human rights violations do not happen again in Indonesia in the future,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi also asked the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD to oversee the concrete efforts of the government so that the two plans can be properly implemented.
“Let’s hope this effort will be a significant step to heal the wounds of the children of our fellow nation to strengthen our national harmony in the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi added.
