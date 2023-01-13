Some major nations balk at US pressure to isolate Russia, by Clara Ferreira Marques

Clara Ferreira Brands Bloomberg Opinion



When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of the US Congress days before Christmas on his first foreign trip since invading Russia 10 months ago, he described a triumph over the Kremlin in the battle for the spirits of the world.

Yet, he added, we must do whatever it takes to ensure that the countries of the South also achieve such a victory.

As the war drags on into 2023, the question of how to expand the coalition of nations supporting Ukraine is not only necessary, it is urgent. Success would increase Russia’s diplomatic and economic isolation. This could limit this humanitarian catastrophe and, by avoiding even deeper divisions and escalation, could even avoid others, notably around Taiwan, which China still claims as its territory. President Joe Biden and his Western allies can do much more by starting to stop portraying the fight as an existential clash between democracies and autocracies.

People also read…

Obviously, the rhetorical flourish automatically and unnecessarily pushes China and other countries into Russia’s camp. Emerging nations are not sold and resist dichotomy. It is easier to say, as the Indonesian Minister of Defense did, that your enemy is not necessarily my enemy.

It’s not even particularly accurate. Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a dictator and Ukraine a (admittedly imperfect) democracy. But Kyiv is not attacked by Russian forces primarily because of its political system, nor is it supported by the West because of that. Putin seeks to subjugate, even annihilate, a neighbor and threatens global stability. It is about sovereignty, territorial integrity and the rule of law. These are much better concrete concepts to build on.

Zelensky’s appearance was meant as an impassioned appeal to US lawmakers, highlighting the desperate need for continued financial and military aid. The expulsion of Russian forces will certainly require large amounts of Western equipment, training and money, but it will happen much faster if Moscow, already under the pressure of far-reaching economic sanctions, finds it difficult to sell enough oil and gas at adequate prices, and if less powerful emerging nations try to sit on the fence, as India, Indonesia and others have done.

We need more than Western liberal democracies if Putin is to be forced to undo what he started.

The problem is that from the early hours of February 24, Western leaders repeatedly embraced the idea of ​​a war of values. In a good war with a clear aggressor, David fighting Goliath, it’s easy to see why this image of democracy versus autocracy appeals. In the case of Biden, for whom it was a leitmotif even before the invasion, it serves to boost morale and remind people at home of domestic antidemocratic threats. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with his elevated sense of historical significance, has certainly warmed to the Churchill theme.

In much of the rest of the world, however, it’s a harder sell, and it smacks of Western hypocrisy.

It’s not that democracy is flourishing. As things stand, most of the world’s population lives under a tyrant of one shade or another. According to the V-Dem Institute in Sweden and its Democracy Report 2022, the levels of democracy enjoyed by the average citizen in 2021 were at 1989 levels, implying that three decades of progress since the end of the Cold War have been reversed. Worse, while this year has brought hope to those struggling for democracy, progress has been limited. Iran’s leaders are still in charge, Putin has tightened his grip on home turf despite the debacle abroad, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is not about to be toppled even after the modest start of his third term.

But Ukraine is not Top Gun. To call it a struggle between democracy and autocracy is simplistic at best. Yes, the traditional West has united against Russia, but what about the rest? Does India count as a democracy, and if so, which side is it on? And Hungary? Or Singapore, which imposed sanctions on Russia? Are there perfect democracies and perfect autocracies? It prioritizes form over function, much like the Bidens Summit for Democracy, held in December 2021 and scheduled again for March 2023.

Nor is it about fighting autocracies, its only autocrat, just as the Cold War was about a regime, a man and his imperialist illusions.

A less divisive, less black and white approach will not solve everything. Even a change in vocabulary won’t prompt Xi to ditch Putin and embrace Biden, however upset he may be about the progress of the war at a time when domestic unrest has escalated. But the boundless friendship between Moscow and Beijing has proven to have limits, and China can make an argument around territorial integrity, let’s say it’s at the heart of Beijing’s foreign policy principles and domestic concerns. , just as it will seek to avoid the global economic crisis or a nuclear disaster.

The other problem is that the idea of ​​democracies clashing with each other is unsustainable, given the strategic balance that will be needed to defeat Putin with Saudi Arabia, for one, or even the US engagement with Venezuela. Liberal democracies, after all, have only 34 countries, or 13% of the world’s population.

There is much more that can be done to broaden support, including investing in diplomatic engagement and more effective economic ties across Africa and Asia. But it is clear that ensuring Ukraine’s survival and protecting global stability requires pragmatism. Not the mission creep.