Trump Org. fined $1.6 million after being convicted of 17 crimes including tax evasion

The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million, the maximum possible sentence, by a New York judge on Friday for leading a decade-long tax evasion scheme, a symbolic moment as it is the only judgment for a criminal conviction that has come close to former President Donald Trump.

Two Trump entities, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., were convicted last month of 17 crimes, including tax evasion and falsifying business records.

Under New York law, the maximum companies can be fined is around $1.6 million, a penalty the Trump Organization can easily afford.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked Judge Juan Merchan to create the Trump Org. pay the maximum fine, although he admitted it will have minimal impact on a multi-billion dollar business.

We all know these companies can’t go to jail like Allen Weisselberg did, Steinglass said Friday, referring to the longtime chief financial officer of Trump Organizations who was sentenced to five months in prison earlier this week in under a deal he made with prosecutors. . The only way to effectively deter such behavior is to make it as costly as possible.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, told CNN that the fine imposed on the Trump Org. is important, but he also wants lawmakers to increase fines for companies that break the law.

It matters no matter who the defendant is, because he cheats, is greedy and misleads taxpayers, Bragg said. This obviously becomes more consequential given that it involved the old corporation of presidents and the chief financial officer. It sends a message. I hope this sends a message to New Yorkers that you know this is one justice system and that this kind of conduct, whoever you are, will not be tolerated in Manhattan.

But, Bragg said, the fine is not enough punishment.

It’s not sufficient. Plain and simple, Bragg said, saying the law should reflect what I think a lot of us see, especially those who attended the trial and saw the 13 years, you know, of a model of greed profound and misconduct laid bare, we should have tougher penalties for conduct like this.

The Trump Org. entities have 14 days to pay the fine.

The real estate business is not at risk of being dismantled as there is no mechanism provided by law to dissolve the company. No individual will go to jail based on the verdict of the jury. However, a felony conviction could impact the reputation and ability of Trump Organizations to do business or obtain loans or contracts.

Trump and his family have not been charged in the case, but the former president was mentioned several times during the trial by prosecutors about his connection to untaxed benefits paid to certain leaders, including apartments. financed by the company, car rentals and personal expenses. A prosecutor said Trump explicitly sanctioned tax evasion.

One of the jurors told CNN the jury saw a culture of fraud, at the Trump Organization, but sometimes called Trump the unspeakable Bob Smith when talking about the company’s owners’ awareness of crimes in connection with the charges.

Last year, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 crimes related to the tax evasion scheme and agreed to testify honestly against the company at trial.

He remained on paid leave at the Trump Organization, where he was compensated just over $1 million a year, until Tuesday, when he was sentenced. Weisselberg received a severance package that a person familiar with the deal called generous.

Merchan, who convicted Weisselberg, said at the time that without the agreement, he would have given Weisselberg more time in jail after listening to evidence at trial.

Merchan said he found the most offensive a $6,000 paycheck Weisselberg made to his wife, who never worked for Trump, so she could become eligible for Social Security benefits.

A Trump organization. spokesman said that Weisselberg is a victim, just like the company and the former president.

New York has become the crime and murder capital of the world, but these politically motivated prosecutors will stop at nothing to catch President Trump and continue the endless witch hunt that began the day he announced his presidency, the spokesperson. We did nothing wrong and we will appeal this verdict.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the company’s business practices.

Prosecutors are conducting a wide-ranging investigation, and in recent months their focus has returned to the company’s involvement in silent payments made to stop adult film star Stormy Daniels from going public with an affair with Trump just before the 2016 elections, people familiar with said the matter. Trump denied the affair.

Prosecutors are also investigating potential insurance fraud after new material uncovered from the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the accuracy of the Trump Organizations’ financial statements, the people said.

The biggest threat the company currently faces could be the $250 million civil lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleged that Trump, his three eldest children, Weisselberg and others defrauded lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of several Trump Org. properties for over a decade.

In addition to the money, James, a Democrat, is seeking to permanently ban Trump and the children named in the lawsuit from being directors of a company registered in New York state. She is also seeking to rescind Trump Organizations’ business certificate, which, if granted by a judge, could effectively force the company out of business in New York state.

The judge overseeing the lawsuit appointed an independent monitor to review Trump Organizations’ financial statements and business decisions. He recently denied motions to dismiss the case and said he was considering sanctioning Trump’s lawyers. The trial is scheduled for October.

Trump denied wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was politically motivated.

This story has been updated with additional details.

