The extraordinary fusion of Indian heritage and modernity can be witnessed on the Ganga Vilas cruise: PM Modi





Guwahati / Varanasi / Delhi: MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest luxury river cruise, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on January 13 via video conferencing mode. In his address, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the longest river cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh is announced to highlight all the tourist places of North India on the world tourism map. He said other projects, dedicated to Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi), Bihar, West Bengal and Assam worth Rs 1000 crore will boost tourism and employment potential in eastern India. Emphasizing the central role of the Ganga River in the life of every Indian, Modi lamented that the area around the banks has lagged in development in the post-independence period, thus leading to a mass exodus of people from the locality. He developed a two-pronged approach to deal with this unfortunate situation. On the one hand, the campaign is to clean up Ganga (undertaken by Namami Ganga) and Arth Ganga is taken over on the other hand. Various measures are taken to create an environment of economic dynamism in all the States concerned. The extraordinary fusion of India’s heritage and modernity can be witnessed on this cruise, Modi said while shedding light on the new era of cruise tourism. Not only foreign tourists but Indians who have traveled to different countries for such experience can now head to northern India, Modi added. Observing that the cruise will cross 25 different rivers, he said it is of considerable importance to those keenly interested in understanding India’s river systems. He pointed out that India has more than 125 rivers and streams, which can be developed to transport goods and transport people, while giving impetus to the expansion of port-led development. Modi highlighted the need to build a modern multimodal network of waterways and informed about the partnership with Bangladesh and other countries, which have enhanced water connectivity in the northeast. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, the Ganga Vilas would cover a distance of 3,200 kilometers from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) to Dibrugarh in eastern Assam crossing Bangladesh in 51 days, touching nearby 50 major tourist sites for visitors . It is expected to cross 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. The ship has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. The maiden voyage has 32 registered Swiss tourists for the entire duration of the voyage. PM Modi also inaugurated the Maritime Skills Development Center in the city which is being constructed at a cost of Rs six crore. The foundation stones for a ship repair center at Pandu ghat and an elevated road linking the multimodal terminal to National Road 27 for which Rs 208 crore and Rs 180 crore respectively were sanctioned) were also laid by Modi. Attending the program, Sarma expressed his gratitude to Modi for the many initiatives aimed at transforming the northeastern states into engines of growth. Referring to the launch of MV Ganga Vilas as a game-changer in unleashing the true potential of the tourism sector in eastern India, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma believed that it would go a long way towards realizing the motto of Modi of transformation of the region by transport. He called on tourists from different parts of India as well as abroad to come forward for the unprecedented experience that the luxury river cruise would provide.

