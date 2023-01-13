Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson intends to take current Uxbridge seat amid speculation pair could strike deal to avoid leadership challenge | Political news

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson intends to stand in his current seat in Uxbridge at the next general election – after allies suggested the couple could strike a deal to avoid a leadership challenge.

Yesterday Sky News reported that close allies of former Prime Minister Mr Johnson had claimed he could agree not to challenge Mr Sunak’s leadership after the next local elections in May in return for a safe seat to stand in the next general election.

friend said Mr Johnson “will be in a strong position assuming we get hammered in May,” adding, “He can go up to Rishi and say ‘give me a seat in return for good behavior’.”

MPs’ support for Mr Johnson to oust Mr Sunak stands at ‘just two dozen, maybe three dozen at most’, the ally said. “We’d just look ridiculous if we changed PMs again. Most people understand that.”

Asked if Mr Johnson will run in the next general election, the friend said: ‘He won’t be running at Uxbridge.’

Asked about the information during a visit to Scotland on Friday, Mr Sunak said: ‘I think the former Prime Minister has declared his intention to stand in his current seat in Uxbridge.’

A spokesman for Mr Johnson also called the suggestion “false”.

‘Boris Johnson fully supports the government and is standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the next election,’ they said.

But Mr Johnson’s majority of 7,210 in his west London constituency means he is likely to be ousted by Labour.

It is believed that Mr Sunak could potentially offer Mr Johnson an incumbent MP’s constituency or give an MP the chance to swap his Commons seat for a place in the House of Lords.

However, the former prime minister’s significant base of support in parliament has fractured, according to a once loyal minister. “Boris won’t be coming back,” they said. “I will do everything I can to stop it.”

Since leaving Number 10, Mr Johnson has focused on issues he says are central to his legacy, including Ukraine, Brexit and levelling. He has also earned over £1million in corporate speaking.

Mr Johnson’s contributions from backbench MPs include constituency issues such as Hillingdon Hospital, Uxbridge Police Station and the housing policies of Sadiq Khan, his successor as Mayor of London.

In recent weeks, speculation has grown that the former Prime Minister is interested in the secure Tory seat of Derbyshire Dales.

He decided not to oppose Mr Sunak after Liz Truss resigned, even though Mr Johnson had reached the 100-support threshold needed to challenge the leadership.

Mr Johnson fueled speculation of a potential return during his farewell speech as Prime Minister in September last year.

“Like Cincinnatus, I return to my plow and will offer this government only the strongest support,” he said, a nod to a Roman statesman who later returned for a second. mandate.

Sky News has contacted the Conservative Party for comment.