Watch SAC Indonesia, the president appreciates the development of the branches of athletics at the regional level





President Joko Widodo watched the men’s and women’s relay sports during the Indonesian Student Athletics Championship (SAC) competition at Bung Karno Madya Stadium, Jakarta on Friday, January 13, 2023. In his statement, the President appreciated the Indonesian Athletics Association (PASI) in the promotion of athletic sports sectors at the regional level. “Football without speed or running speed, loses. Futsal also needs athletics. All basicis here, so I really appreciate, I appreciate what has been done by PASI. The guidance from below, the guidance of the regions, the guidance of the schools, the guidance of the madrasas, it is very good”, declared the president. The President considers that the coaching of the regions is very important in order to be able to select the seeds in the regions which have the best capacities. Apart from that, the president continued, the best seeds would then be specially favored by PASI. “I am very happy with what PASI is doing, it is coaching from below, coaching from schools, coaching from madrasas where there is competition in the regions. From there, we will see the seed selection, which one is better, Banyuwangi, East Java, North Sumatra, just take PASI, the good ones are specially framed at PASI,” the head of state said. Furthermore, the Head of State requested that supervision from the lowest level be provided not only by PASI, but also provided by associations of other sports. “I think it shouldn’t just be done in PASI, it can be done in all sports starting from the lowest level, whether it’s village level, whether it’s sub-district level, whatever. ‘It’s about the village level, all of them,’ said President Jokowi. Also present were Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment who is also Chairman of PB PASI Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

