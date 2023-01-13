Judge dismisses Trump’s ‘absurd’ attempt to dismiss rape accuser’s trial





NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Friday called former President Donald Trump’s attempt to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit on charges of defamation and assault as “absurd”. after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump’s argument that Carroll’s battery complaint under New York’s Adult Survivors Act should be thrown out because the law denied him due process in under the state constitution was unfounded.

The judge also said state law did not require Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, to prove that she suffered economic loss because of Trump’s comments, as Trump had argued.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said “we are disappointed with the court’s decision” and expected an immediate appeal.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said “we’re pleased but not surprised” by the decision.

The lawsuit is one of two in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation when he denied raping her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996.

Carroll first sued Trump after he denied the charge in June 2019, telling a White House reporter that he didn’t know Carroll, that “she’s not my type” and that she was concocted the request to sell his new memoirs.

The second lawsuit grew out of an October 2022 social media post where Trump called the rape allegation a “hoax”, a “lie”, a “scam” and a “complete scam”, and said “this can only happen to ‘Trump’!”

That lawsuit included the battery claim under the Adult Survivors Act, which, effective November 24, gave adults a year to sue their alleged abusers even though statutes of limitations have expired.

“MANIFESTABLY INCORRECT”

Judge Kaplan said Trump was “patently incorrect” to claim the law was unconstitutional because lawmakers failed to adequately explain why it was needed.

The judge said lawmakers passed the law to help victims of sexual abuse who may have suppressed memories of their attacks or, like Carroll, were dissuaded from suing out of fear.

“To suggest that the ASA violates the State’s Due Process Clause because the legislature allegedly failed to describe this injustice to the complete satisfaction of the defendant in a particular paragraph of a particular type of legislative document – itself a dubious premise – is nonsense,” Judge Kaplan wrote. .

Trump is seeking another term in the White House in 2024.

He and Carroll are awaiting a ruling from a Washington, D.C. appeals court on whether, under local law, Trump should be immune from Carroll’s first trial over his June 2019 comments. .

That lawsuit would likely be thrown out if the court rules Trump was speaking as part of his role as president, and would proceed if Trump was speaking in a personal capacity, as Carroll argued.

Any ruling would have no effect on Carroll’s second libel lawsuit. A trial in the first trial is scheduled for April 10.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller

