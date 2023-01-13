Five major issues to watch in 2023





1. Political instability, polarization and the election year

Politics will likely consume much of Pakistan’s time and attention in 2023, as it did in 2022. The country’s turn towards political instability last spring did not end with a vote of dramatic censure in Parliament last April that ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan from office. Instability and polarization have only intensified since: Khan led a grassroots opposition movement against the incumbent coalition government and the military, staging a series of large rallies across the country throughout of the year.

The power struggle in Pakistan continues until 2023. While the incumbent government has not given in to the Khans’ demand for early elections, national elections are constitutionally mandated to be held by October this year. It is politically advantageous for the government to hold them back for as long as it can as it tries to extricate itself from Pakistan’s dire economic crisis and poor domestic performance (its diplomatic approach to foreign policy has held up better , but it may not matter for the elections). The past year has cost it valuable political capital, and the Khans party performed very well in a series of by-elections held in July and October. The state has tried to mire Khan and his party in court cases, playing a familiar playbook used against opposition politicians in Pakistan, albeit to limited effect, with the involvement of the courts.

The Khans’ Party still controls two of Pakistan’s four provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and the (extra-legal) efforts of the incumbent federal government to try to wrest power from them in Punjab, the largest province , failed (thanks to the courts). The year is off to a spectacular start, with the Khans party initiating the process of dissolving the Punjab and KP assemblies this month to pressure the federal government for snap elections.

For politics-obsessed Pakistan, the biggest question remains who will win the next general election. Will former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (brother of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) return to Pakistan to run for the leadership of his party, the PML-N? Can Imran Khan win thanks to his popular support, despite his confrontation with the army? Whatever the outcome, we can say the same given the history of the main contenders: the direction of the country is unlikely to change.

2. A precarious economic situation

Pakistan’s economy has been in crisis for months, before the catastrophic summer floods. Inflation is crippling, the value of the rupee has fallen sharply and its foreign exchange reserves have now fallen to the precarious level of $4.3 billion, enough to cover just one month’s worth of imports, raising the possibility of a payment default.

An economic crisis occurs every few years in Pakistan, caused by an economy that does not produce enough and spends too much, and is therefore dependent on foreign debt. Each successive crisis is worse as the debt bill grows and payments become due. This year, domestic political instability and the flood disaster have aggravated it. There is also an important external element to the crisis, with rising global food and fuel prices following Russia’s war in Ukraine. The combination of all these factors has created perhaps the greatest economic challenge Pakistan has ever faced. Yet the government has been mired in politics and the release of a $1.1 billion loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains stalled as Islamabad has pushed back on IMF conditions. The government has now resorted to limiting imports and early closing shopping malls and wedding halls, small measures that fail to adequately address the problem.

Pakistan may end up avoiding default for the time being with help from the IMF and loans from friendly countries, especially Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. But these do not resolve the obvious underlying malaise in the economy and the fact that something fundamental will have to change, in terms of how much the economy produces versus how much it spends, to avoid a default on the road. But none of Pakistan’s political parties seem to have the political will or capacity to bring about such change.

Pakistan to repay $73 billion by 2025; it will not be able to do so without debt restructuring.

3. Flood Recovery

A monsoon on steroids directly linked to climate change has caused a flooding summer in Pakistan so catastrophic it has repeatedly been called biblical. It left a third of the country under water, submerging entire villages, killing more than 1,700 people, destroying homes, infrastructure and vast croplands, and leaving millions displaced.

More than four months after the worst flooding, nearly 90,000 people are still displaced from their homes and floodwaters are still standing in some areas. It would be extremely difficult for any country to recover from such a disaster and rebuild lost infrastructure, including roads and schools, let alone a cash-strapped government like Pakistan.

But the Pakistani government, in particular Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has visited the United States twice since the summer, and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, have done an admirable job of raising awareness among the world to the flood disaster. A donor conference that Sharif co-hosted with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva this month has raised pledges of more than $9 billion for flood recovery over the next three years. (the money is mainly in the form of project loans). Pakistan has also played an important role in discussions on the devastating effects of climate change on developing countries, leading efforts to put loss and damage on the COP27 agenda for the first time and by pressuring COP delegates in Egypt to accept a loss. and damages fund.

With billions of dollars in aid pledged, the government has turned a corner. But the road to recovery will be difficult: displaced people are still sleeping in the open air in the province of Sindh. Implementing a sustainable recovery will require enormous capacity, resources and transparency in a country already mired in other problems.

4. Growing insecurity

The Pakistani Taliban (or TTP), the terrorist group responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Pakistanis from 2007 to 2014, has been expectedly emboldened by a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and is once again representing a threat to Pakistan, albeit within a geographically limited perimeter. region (for now). The group carried out at least 150 attacks in Pakistan last year, mostly in the northwest. Because the TTP has sanctuary in Afghanistan, the Pakistani state finds itself increasingly out of options when it comes to dealing effectively with the group. States’ negotiations with the TTP have repeatedly failed, as they should, as the group is fundamentally opposed to the notion of statehood and the Pakistani constitution as it exists today. Unsurprisingly, the Afghan Taliban has also failed to prove its help in dealing with the TTP and Pakistan’s relations with the Afghan Taliban have deteriorated significantly at the same time on other issues, including the border separating the two countries.

At this point, Pakistan’s first preference will be to kinetically strike TTP targets within its borders, but this will be limited by the movement of the TTP across the border into Afghanistan. This move is what leaves Pakistan with the intractable problem of the TTP and complicates matters beyond the military operation it launched against the group in 2014. Yet the Pakistani Taliban at this point are not the greatest threat facing Pakistan, given the large size of the country. political and economic challenges, but left unchecked, it could turn into a major crisis.

5. Civil-military relations

Pakistan has had a new Chief of Staff since November 29. General Asim Munir replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had held the almighty post for six years (due to a three-year extension). The appointment of the army chief was the subject of considerable political controversy last year; a large part of the reason Khan was ousted from power was his falling out with the army over issues concerning senior army appointments.

All eyes are now on how civil-military relations are shaping up under Munir. Under Bajwa, the military tightened its control over all sorts of behind-the-scenes politics. Bajwa presided over a close relationship on the same page with Khan; when this unraveled, the PML-N was eager to take Khan’s place as a military ally and head of the civilian government. Bajwa left office saying that the military would no longer be involved in political affairs; few in Pakistan believe so. With politics set to dominate the agenda this year and an election looming, Munir has a chance to show the country whether he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessors or chart a new course for civil-military relations in Pakistan. The history of Pakistan indicates the first.

