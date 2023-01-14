Visits highlight Xi’s close ties with the people





President’s travels show great attention to underprivileged groups, ethnic unity President Xi Jinping prepares huamo, or decorated steamed buns, with villagers in Linfen, north China’s Shanxi Province, Jan 26, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The days leading up to the Spring Festival, China’s biggest festival, are a time for many people to travel and actively prepare for family gatherings. For President Xi Jinping, it is a time to deliver messages of good wishes to the people, offer support to disadvantaged groups and promote ethnic unity. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has made fact-finding trips for 10 consecutive years to various provincial-level regions a few days before the Lunar New Year, sitting with people in their homes, asking about their living conditions and seeking policy advice. Rural areas have always topped Xi’s touring agenda ahead of the Lunar New Year. Han Qiang, dean of the School of Marxism at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said Xi Jinping’s priority for rural and remote areas in his domestic travels ahead of the Spring Festival is in line with the emphasis CCP tradition on agriculture, rural areas and good. – be farmers. “Rural areas remain the most difficult part in the country’s drive to build a modern socialist nation,” he said. “For the Party, the issue of agriculture, rural development and farmers is closely related to food security, social stability and economic growth.” President Xi Jinping visits Duancun Village in Fenxi County, Shanxi Province on Jan. 26, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

Last year, two villages in Shanxi province were the first stops on Xi’s annual festive tour, during which he visited rural households amid freezing temperatures and flurries of snow. Cai Wenming, a 63-year-old farmer from Duancun, a village in Fenxi County in Shanxi, still remembers every detail of Xi’s visit to his home a year later. He recalled that Xi first went to the kitchen and saw what the family had prepared for the New Year. “He could identify most of the local dishes on the table and even name the ingredients. I was surprised by his high level of familiarity with rural life.” The president also turned on the water from the tap to check its quality, watched the sheep raised by the family and inquired about their annual income. “I wasn’t nervous talking with him at all. He made it easy for us. It was half an hour of my life that I will never forget,” he said. Between 2013 and 2022, Xi visited rural families in Gansu, Shaanxi, Jiangxi, Hebei, Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou and Shanxi provinces and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, emphasizing the Party’s unwavering commitment to poverty reduction and the stimulation of rural development. Another priority of Xi’s festive trips is to visit families who have been affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. In Shanxi, he visited the home of a family that had been hit by floods in 2021 and inquired about their living conditions. In 2018, he visited Yingxiu, a township in Wenchuan County in Sichuan Province, the epicenter of a major earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people in 2008. Han said Xi’s visits to disaster-stricken families ahead of the Spring Festival showed strong support from senior leadership when families needed it most. “Such visits would also prompt the authorities to provide more support to the families and help them solve their difficult problems,” he said.

