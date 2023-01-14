Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi encourages early development of sport





RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encouraged all sports to practice training from an early age. This was conveyed by the President after observing the Energen Champion Indonesia Student Athletics Championship, at Bung Karno Madya (GBK) Stadium, Jakarta on Friday (13/1/2023) afternoon. On this occasion, the President attended the final match of the women’s 4 × 100 meters and men’s 4 × 100 meters athletic relay. It can be done in all sports, starting from the lowest level, whether it’s at village level, whether it’s at sub-district level, whether it’s at village level, everything so that there is supervision, specified the President. The President also appreciated the Board of Directors of the All-Indonesia Athletics Association (PB PASI) who led the training and selection of top seeds in athletics from an early age. I really appreciate, I appreciate what has been done by PASI, coaching from below, coaching from the regions, coaching from the schools, coaching from the madrasas, very well, he said. The President added that athletics is a sport that forms the basis of other sports. football without speed running speed, losing, futsal needs athletics too, long jump needs athletics too, everything basicit is here, he concludes. Energen Champion Student Athletics Championship Indonesia will be held from January 11-13, 2023. The contested branches are sprint, middle distance, relay, long jump, and shot put. Qualifications are provided in a number of provinces, namely Bali and Nusa Tenggara, Papua, Yogyakarta, Kalimantan, East Java, North Sumatra, Jakarta and Banten, West Java and Central Java. Also accompanying the President were, among others, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment as Chairman of PB PASI Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno, Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainuddin Amali, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono, and CEO of DBL Indonesia Azrul Ananda. (IDF/UN)

