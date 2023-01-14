Politics
The world’s longest river cruise will sail on the Ganges in India
(CNN) A luxury vessel will make history when it sets sail from India’s spiritual city of Varanasi on Friday for a voyage that the country’s leader says will help usher in a new era of tourism on the subcontinent.
The MV Ganga Vilas is expected to travel 3,200 kilometers (1,988 miles) of waterways in India and Bangladesh, making it the longest river cruise in the world, organizers say.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has touted the cruise as one of the centerpieces of his government’s major infrastructure initiatives programme, will make a digital appearance to send the ship off in style.
From there, the ship will travel along the Ganges, India’s holiest river, and other waterways through five western Indian states, then on to neighboring Bangladesh, visiting parks national, UNESCO World Heritage sites and major cities along the way.
In a speech by Modi on Dec. 30, the prime minister referred to cruising as part of a burgeoning trend that could attract more visitors to his country.
The MV Ganga Vilas will carry 36 passengers in 18 suites, according to Antara, the company that owns and operates the cruise ship, along with around 48 crew members.
Although it is called the Ganges in English, the name of the river is Ganga in India, hence the nickname of the ship.
The cruise was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. It has been marketed in Europe and the first round of passengers are coming from Switzerland, France and other countries, organizers said.
Kashif Siddiqui, director of sales and marketing at Antara, told CNN the plan is to run the cruise route twice a year between October and March when the weather is better and the water level in the river is high.
He says tickets for two crossings scheduled for 2024 have already sold out.
Tickets cost between 4.2 and 4.5 million rupees each, which equates to $51,114 to $54,765 per guest.
The ship’s interiors were inspired by the work of 20th century German painter Josef Albers.
A view inside a suite on the MV Ganga Vilas.
Courtesy of Antara Cruises
River cruising has long been a mainstay in Europe, with several companies regularly plying the waters of the Danube, Rhine and Seine, as well as North America.
But it’s a fairly new offering in India, which is on track to overtake China for the title of the world’s most populous country this year.
River cruises offer a way to access more rural destinations that lack a major airport or road access and can also bring much needed tourism revenue to these communities.
But there are issues holding the industry back. Indian rivers, especially the Ganges, continue to struggle with severe pollution. This impacts the daily lives of millions of Indians, especially low-income people who live in heavily populated urban centers such as Varanasi.
In 2014, the government launched the ongoing National Mission for Clean Ganga initiative – also called the Namami Ganga project – to tackle the major contributors to pollution in the country’s longest river.
Floral waste clogs and pollutes the Ganges, India’s most sacred river. The Indian entrepreneur Ankit Agarwal wants to recover this waste.
Increased opportunities for cruise tourism
MV Ganga Vilas operator Antara offers several premium cruise itineraries of much shorter duration.
A route from Kolkata to Murshidabad in West Bengal takes eight days and costs 292,875 rupees ($3,500), while a trip from Kolkata to Varanasi takes 12 days and costs 437,250 rupees ($5,300).
Siddiqui told CNN that the company’s future plans go beyond rivers. Their next project is a lake cruise experience in Kashmir, the troubled region split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both countries.
Although 51 days is a record for river cruises, this achievement pales in comparison to some of the barge-sized itineraries available on ocean cruises.
Top: Exterior of the MV Ganga Vilas cruise ship. Photo courtesy of Antara Cruises.
