Boris Johnson plans another trip to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky

Boris Johnson is planning a trip to Kyiv to visit Ukraine’s president as Russia claims its first battlefield breakthrough in months.

The former prime minister is a hugely popular figure in the war-torn country, having traveled to Ukraine three times since the conflict began.

Mr Johnson bonded with Volodymyr Zelensky in frequent phone calls during his tenure, and they are said to consider each other “friends”. He told his allies he intended to return to Kyiv in the coming months to show his public support, The Guardian reported.

No10 reportedly ignored Mr Johnson’s plans, and a spokesman for Rishi Sunak yesterday declined to comment. But an ally of the Prime Minister suggested Mr Johnson was trying to have his ‘Churchill moment’.

They said: “It’s as much about how Boris views his role on the world stage as it is about supporting Ukraine.”

“The situation there remains extremely fragile, so he must be careful not to jeopardize Rishi’s relationship with Zelensky.”

A source close to Mr Johnson declined to comment last night, amid speculation he could become special envoy to Ukraine. It came as Russia yesterday claimed its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar in what would be its first victory in six months.

Ukraine denied the Russians were in control, saying “heavy fighting” was underway in the key salt mining town. However, there were reports that Ukrainian forces were seen retreating in a seemingly controlled retreat.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had “completed the liberation” of Soledar and that the victory would pave the way for further “successful offensive operations” in the Donetsk region. The country claimed that the capture of Soledar “makes it possible to cut off the supply routes of the Ukrainian troops” and encircle them.

But the American Institute for the Study of War called the decision a “small-scale victory”, which had been “exaggerated”.

Moscow’s last major gains came in June and July with the capture of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region. Putin’s forces have since suffered a series of heavy defeats, including his withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson.

The battle for Soledar comes after a major reshuffle in Moscow, with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov now in charge of operations in Ukraine. A Moscow-based analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the move was “unprecedented” and indicated “very serious problems” for Russia on the battlefield.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, meanwhile, said the country had effectively become a member of NATO despite the alliance’s reluctance to enter into conflict with Russia.

Mr Reznikov said he was confident Western allies would lift their inhibitions on supplying Ukraine with heavier weapons such as tanks and fighter jets.

“This worry about the next level of escalation, for me, is kind of a protocol,” he told the BBC, dismissing NATO fears of provoking Russia.