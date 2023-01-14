Pacific news in brief for January 13

Photo: When is it missed

Riots break out after the arrest of the governor of Papua

West Papua Police have confirmed that at least 19 people have been arrested in riots following Governor Lukas Enembe’s arrest on Tuesday.

Police Chief Mathius Fakhiri said the governor’s arrest sparked riots at two locations – the Papua Mobile Brigade HQ in Mako Brimob and Sentani Airport in Jayapura.

“There have been small incidents due to the [incident] Stop. But we managed to suppress the riot,” he said.

He said two people were arrested during the riot in Mako Brimob and the rest were secured at Sentani airport.

“They are being questioned by the police,” he added.

One of the protesters, he said, died of a gunshot wound.

Retired teachers fill gaps in Samoa

Samoa’s Department of Education, Sports and Culture is bringing back retired teachers as it faces a shortage of teachers.

New A’e’au CEO Chris Hazelman told the Samoa Observer there are schools, especially in rural areas, with a limited number of students and staff, and there are other schools nearby that have more staff.

“We are combining these schools to tackle this problem,” he said.

The CEO admitted that teacher salaries remain an ongoing problem for the education sector, leading many to drop out of teaching.

Papuans warned to expect a food crisis

The provincial government of West Papua has asked the whole community to anticipate a food crisis in 2023.

This was warned by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Minister of Interior.

Acting Governor of West Papua, Paulus Waterpauw, said the global crisis, especially food, could be solved by optimizing land and yards to grow food crops.

He said people in West Papua need to be vigilant to deal with all possible crises, especially food crises, due to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

He said if the crisis persists, food exports may no longer be able to be carried out, so people should prepare land planted with crops that can be eaten and harvested in a short time.

The West Papua provincial government is preparing regulations to encourage people to use unused land.

Air Vanuatu boss issues ultimatum

An ultimatum has been issued by the acting managing director of Vanuatu’s national airline, Air Vanuatu, over the unpaid debts of the previous management.

CEO Joseph Laloyer has given former board chairman Sam Firi and former CEO Atu Finau until next Monday to settle debts of more than $70,000.

Both men are said to have chartered company planes for their own use while in office and also allegedly have company-owned computers.

Laloyer told them that it was best that the matter be settled as soon as possible.

The Vanuatu government considers the airline to be in deep trouble and this week called in Australian aviation experts to develop a plan to turn it around.

First female president of the Senate of the Marianas

The Senate of the Northern Mariana Islands made history by electing the country’s first-ever female president.

Senator Edith Deleon Guerrero, who is also the first Democrat to hold the post, was unanimously elected Monday to the Senate of the 23rd Legislature.

Guerro said it was a new beginning for the Mariana Islands and that as the first female president she wanted to bring more harmony and balance to the legislative halls.

Like new governors, Guerrero has said she wants financial accountability.

Torres’ lawyers want his trial postponed

Lawyers for former Northern Mariana Governor Ralph Torres in an ongoing criminal case want the Superior Court to postpone his trial until August.

The lawyers asked the court to continue the trial from February 13 due to a scheduling conflict.

But the attorney general’s office objected to another delay, citing that the scheduling conflict isn’t reason enough to continue since Torres has four attorneys handling the case.

Last April, the AG’s office filed a criminal complaint against Torres, alleging 12 counts of public service misconduct and one count of theft related to issuing airline tickets for business class travel, first class or premium class for himself and/or his wife.

Professor’s anger over homebrew

A Solomon Islands teacher says access to illegal homebrew, known as kwaso, is a silent threat to education and learning.

Boniface Aririmae, who is also an elder, says weak law enforcement is to blame for the continued threat of homebrew.

He told the star of solomon that most people who secretly brew kwaso have nothing to fear because the authorities rarely act.

Aririmae said that although communities raised the same concerns about alcohol repeatedly, it was never resolved.

He said the cheap price and accessibility is now impacting concentration and learning in schools.

A cyber team to investigate the growing number of scams

An online investigation team has been established in Samoa to deal with the growing number of cybercrimes.

In a statement, the department welcomed Feterika Enoka, cybersecurity specialist from the New Zealand Police and the Pacific Islands Police Chiefs Secretariat.

He will work with the new unit to provide cybercrime training.

Tahiti makes a good start in the football cup

Tahiti beat Vanuatu 2-1 in the Oceania Football Confederation Under-17 Championship.

Head of the delegation of the Tahiti team, Pare Salmon, said the players took a while to find their groove.

“There was anxiety among the boys because we just didn’t know the opponent and then as the game went on they started to gain confidence and there was a win which was greatly appreciated. .”

Both teams will now face the Cook Islands.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won 3-2 against New Caledonia and Fiji beat Samoa 3-0.