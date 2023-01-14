Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax evasion





The entrance to Trump Tower on 5th Avenue is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 19, 2021.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump’s business empire, was fined $1.6 million on Friday for tax evasion and other crimes committed as part of a year-long scheme to help some of its senior executives avoid paying tax on compensation.

The Trump Corp. and The Trump Payroll Corp., two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization, were both fined the maximum fines possible under New York law. The Trump Organization has denied any wrongdoing and plans to appeal the verdict.

The subsidiaries were found guilty last month of 17 counts, including tax evasion, falsifying business records and conspiracy, in what prosecutors said was a “radical and audacious” scheme to compensate the company executives “off the books”. A New York jury’s verdict marked the first-ever criminal convictions of Trump’s companies.

One such executive was former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges last summer and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors against his longtime employer.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged Weisselberg with receiving more than $1.7 million in unreported compensation over more than a decade. That compensation took the form of rent for luxury apartments, household furniture, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, parking fees and private tuition for his grandchildren, prosecutors alleged. .

Prosecutors and attorneys from the Trump Organization gather at the Manhattan courthouse for the sentencing hearing in New York, U.S., January 13, 2023.

Adam Gray | Reuters

The Weisselberg and Trump firms “have conducted and profited from massive fraud for more than a decade,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement after the sentencing Friday morning.

“While companies cannot serve jail time, this back-to-back conviction and sentencing reminds companies and executives that you cannot defraud the tax authorities and get away with it. It is also an important reminder that our law Statehood must change so that we can impose greater penalties and sanctions on businesses that commit crimes in New York,” Bragg said.

The DA added that his office’s investigation of Trump and his companies is continuing.

In a statement after sentencing, New York Attorney General Letitia James said it “proves once again that no one is above the law, not even Donald Trump or his company.” .

James’ office is conducting a civil investigation of Trump, his family and businesses regarding allegations of widespread financial fraud. She filed an extensive civil lawsuit against those parties and others seeking at least $250 million in damages.

Weisselberg, a 75-year-old former executive who has worked for the Trump family since 1973, was sentenced to five months in prison on Tuesday. Reuters reported that the Trump Organization was still paying Weisselberg’s lawyers, as well as a prison consultant to help him prepare for jail at New York’s notorious Rikers Island facility.

“Allen Weisselberg is a victim. He was threatened, intimidated and terrorized. He was given the choice to plead guilty and serve 90 days in prison or serve the rest of his life in prison, all of that rather than a car. company and standard benefits,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement later Friday morning.

The spokesperson also called Trump and his society victims, accusing New York prosecutors of pursuing a political “witch hunt” while ignoring other crimes in the city.

“We did nothing wrong and we will appeal this verdict,” the spokesperson said.

Trump himself has not been charged in the case. He decried the guilty verdict against his company as “a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country”. The sentencing came shortly after Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante, said in a statement Tuesday that Weisselberg “regrets the harm his actions have caused the Trump Organization and members of the Trump family.”

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/13/trump-organization-to-be-sentenced-for-criminal-tax-fraud-and-conspiracy.html

