PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Lohri

New Delhi, January 13: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Lohri.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Have a wonderful Lohri! May this festival deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May there be happiness all around.” The Punjabi festival of Lohri falls during the cold month of January. It is celebrated in many Indian states.

The people of Mathura celebrated the occasion with great pomp and spectacle.

People gathered with their family and friends for the Lohri festivities organized by the local association. They were seen singing, dancing and playing games.

Speaking to ANI, one of the people celebrating the festival at the event said, “Lohri is celebrated with great favor in the ground of Mela in Mathura. We all enjoy this festival with bhangra and giddha. mimicry and other artists are also performing.”

“After a gap of two years, the festival is celebrated with such greatness,” another person said.

Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year, marks the end of winter and the time to harvest the rabi crops. As the festival fast approaches, enthusiastic people from all over the country prepare to light the bonfire, swirl around it singing Punjabi folk songs and popping sesame seeds, popcorn, jaggery and rewaris. But, before wishing a happy Lohri to your loved ones, here are the significant and interesting facts about the happy holiday.

The occasion carries great significance among farmers as they thank the almighty for a bountiful harvest of crops and forth on the event.

Traditionally, Lohri is also called “Lohi” in Punjabi. In houses that have recently had a wedding or childbirth, festival celebrations are observed on a large scale, otherwise, people usually have private Lohri celebrations, in their houses.

The major part of the festival is its folk songs. While swirling around the bonfire, the ladies perform ‘gidda’ and sing the song ‘Sundar Mundariye’ which has words to express their gratitude to ‘Dulla Bhatti’. The story behind the main song is known to very few. (ANI)