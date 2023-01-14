Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax evasion





Former President Donald J. Trump’s family real estate business was fined Friday $1.6 million for his conviction on tax evasion and other charges, a scathing reprimand and the maximum possible sentence.

The sentencing, handed down by a Manhattan State Supreme Court judge, caps a long legal ordeal for Mr Trumps company, the Trump Organization, which was found guilty in December of distributing unofficial benefits to some of its senior executives. . One of the executives who orchestrated the scheme, Allen H. Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and testified at the company’s trial. He was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five months at the infamous Rikers Island prison complex.

The financial penalty is a pittance for the company and the former chairman, who raised hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue every year during his tenure. But the verdict branded the company a violator, exposed a culture that has nurtured illegality for years and given political ammunition to Mr. Trump’s opponents. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office are also continuing to open a criminal investigation against the man himself.

Lawyers for Trump Organizations requested a lighter sentence on Friday, blaming an outside accounting firm, Mazars USA, which they say should have stopped the wrongdoing. They also blamed Mr. Weisselberg, who they say carried out the scheme without intending to benefit the Trump Organization. But one of the prosecutors, Joshua Steinglass, argued the company had carried out a multidimensional scheme to evade taxes.

To avoid discovery, they simply tampered with the records, he explained. This conduct can only be described as flagrant. He also noted that while maximum fines may have a limited impact on society, this court should still impose such fines.

The judge handling the case, Juan Merchan, agreed, imposing the maximum of $1.61 million.

These are arguments that were made throughout the trial, Judge Merchan said of the defense claim that Mazars and Mr. Weisselberg were to blame. That’s not what the evidence showed, and that’s certainly not what the jury found.

District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg in a statement called on the state to change the law so we can impose greater penalties and penalties on businesses that commit crimes in New York.

He expanded on that call in an interview Friday morning, saying the lack of a serious penalty allows a company, if it wants to be brazen, to price this type of behavior.

The direct consequence must be more rigid, he said. Although we need to think long and hard before adding to our criminal law, I think this is one area where we should.

Susan Necheles, one of the company’s lawyers, said in court Friday that the company would appeal the conviction and argued that the prosecutor, as usual, or else, does not understand the tax law.

The lawsuit has cast a harsh light on the inner workings of the Trump Organization, and despite the case being resolved on Friday, Mr. Trump and his family business are still under investigation in Manhattan.

Prosecutors for Mr. Braggs are continuing to examine the former presidents’ role in paying silent money to a porn star who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump, according to people with knowledge of the case. They are also conducting a broader review of Mr. Trump’s business practices and whether he fraudulently inflated the value of his assets.

The tax evasion case against the company and Mr. Weisselberg, 75, was brought by Mr. Braggs’ predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., who, before leaving office in December 2021, cleared prosecutors to begin presenting evidence to a grand jury regarding Mr. Trump and how he valued his assets. During the first weeks of Mr. Braggs’ tenure last year, he chose not to seek Mr. Trump’s indictment based on that investigation.

The tax evasion trial that ended with the company being convicted of 17 counts of tax evasion, a scheme of fraud, conspiracy and falsification of business documents hinged on whether executives of Trump Organization who had collected the unofficial benefits had done so to help the company. Under New York State law, a company can be held criminally liable for the crimes of its senior executives if they acted on the company’s behalf. Ultimately, Judge Merchan ruled that the phrase would require prosecutors to prove that Mr. Weisselberg was acting not only to enrich himself, but also to help his employer.

Mr. Weisselberg, an architect of the program, received a range of lucrative benefits under the table, including a rent-free apartment, free Mercedes-Benzes and private school tuition for his grandchildren. At trial, company attorneys portrayed Mr. Weisselberg as a rogue actor, making Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg a refrain.

Mr. Weisselberg’s testimony, however, indicated that the Trump Organization benefited because the scheme reduced a small portion of the company’s taxes and allowed him to avoid raising the salaries of some executives engaged in the stratagem.

All of these corrupt practices were part of the Trump Organization’s executive compensation package, and it was much cheaper than simply paying higher salaries to those executives, Steinglass said during sentencing on Friday.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said its two companies, as well as Mr. Weisselberg, were victims and that the former leader had been threatened, intimidated and terrorized.

These politically motivated prosecutors will stop at nothing to catch President Trump and continue the never-ending witch hunt that began the day he announced his presidency, according to the company’s statement. We did nothing wrong and we will appeal this verdict.

In recent days, the Trump Organization parted ways with Mr. Weisselberg, according to people with knowledge of the matter, wrapping up half a century of his work for the Trump family.

However, the company was careful not to turn its back on it. He paid Mr. Weisselberg his bonus for the last year, as well as a severance package, those familiar with the matter said.

The payments come as Mr. Braggs’ prosecutors continue to investigate Mr. Weisselberg’s dealings within the Trump Organization and potentially as they seek his cooperation with the broader secret money investigation and Mr. Trump’s business practices. Although Mr. Weisselberg agreed to testify against the company, he did not turn against Mr. Trump himself.

On Friday, Mr. Bragg obliquely touched on the future of the Trump investigation.

At a press conference in the hallway of the courthouse, he said the sentencing simply closes an episode of the Trump investigation. We now move on to the next chapter, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/13/nyregion/trump-organization-tax-fraud.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos