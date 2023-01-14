‘Putin is crazy’: Chinese officials walk away from Kremlin amid serious concerns over mental state of Russian presidents





Chinese authorities have called Russian President Vladimir Putin “crazy” in a bid to steer Beijing away from the Kremlin’s unhealthy war in Ukraine. Several representatives of the Chinese Communist Party spoke privately with the British Financial Times to express their displeasure with President Putin and the war in Ukraine. “Putin is crazy,” an official told the newspaper on condition of anonymity. Broadcast more world news with Flash. More than 25 news channels in one place. New to Flash? Try 1 month free. Offer ends October 31, 2023 “The decision to invade was made by a very small group of people. China should not just follow Russia. As the war in Ukraine enters its twelfth month, China has begun to question whether a close relationship with Russia would serve its current diplomatic goals. The CCP would have believed that Russia would fail in the war and remain isolated and greatly diminished both diplomatically and economically, emerging from the conflict as a “minor power”. Chinese officials have also expressed distrust of President Putin, telling the newspaper that Moscow did not inform Beijing of the invasion before it took place. Despite the private revelations, China has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Russia. At a regular press conference last Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that China and Russia are “determined to build a new type of major-country relationship characterized by mutual respect and win-win cooperation”. “President Xi Jinping and President Putin have maintained close communication on China-Russia relations and major international and regional issues, and provided strategic guidance for the coordination strategic partnership,” Mao said. “In the new year, the two sides will strengthen exchanges at all levels and continue to push forward the growth of bilateral relations.” She did not say whether Xi Jinping would accept President Putin’s invitation to visit Moscow in 2023. Just last month, the respective presidents of the two countries also pledged to deepen their coordinating strategic partnership for a new era during a virtual meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/global-affairs/putin-is-crazy-chinese-officials-back-away-from-kremlin-amid-grave-concerns-over-russian-presidents-mental-state/news-story/2d57c891768eca80fd0a5634f1aafbbf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

