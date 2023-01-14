Trump deposition in Carroll rape-libel case ordered unsealed





Editor’s note: This story includes a description of sexual assault.

A federal judge in New York on Friday rejected an attempt by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to keep sealed part of the transcript of his deposition in a lawsuit brought by a writer who accuses him of raping her amid the 1990s.

Trump’s arguments for keeping the nearly three dozen pages of his deposition sealed “are completely without merit,” Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in his order in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

That deposition showed Trump making insulting comments about the writer suing him, E. Jean Carroll, his lawyer, and President Joe Biden, as well as complaining about what he called a series of “hoaxes” involving alleged false allegations made about him.

The deposition which was taken Oct. 19 by Carroll’s attorneys at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier Friday, Kaplan rejected Trump’s attempt to dismiss one of two lawsuits brought against him by Carroll, who claims Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan more than two decades ago. .

In his unsealing order, Kaplan said Trump had no right to the confidentiality of his testimony when he gave it. The judge noted that there is a presumptive right held by the public to the court documents.

The judge added that contrary to Trump’s argument, the portion of his transcript that was redacted from the public record by Carroll’s attorneys “was directly relevant” to a disagreement between those attorneys and his over whether whether an additional discovery should be made for his second trial.

Kaplan first ordered the transcript unsealed on Monday. But he then canceled his order after Trump’s lawyers asked him for three days to file arguments opposing the unsealing.

Trump, while president, publicly accused Carroll of fabricating the rape allegation, saying it was politically motivated and a desire to sell a book containing his claims.

Carroll then sued him for defamation.

She sued him again in November when he made what she says were further defamatory statements about her in a social media post Trump wrote in October. His second lawsuit also alleges assault and battery, a claim that has been allowed under a new New York state law that gives adults a one-year grace period to file lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. occurring outside the period authorized by the limitation period.

The trial in the cases has been set for April.

“It’s a false accusation,” Trump said in his deposition, according to the newly leaked transcript. “It never happened, it never would.”

“I will sue her after this is all over, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to,” Trump told Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge. .

“And I will sue you too.”

During the deposition, Trump was asked about the Oct. 12 message he posted on his social media site, which refers to “the Ms. Bergdorf Goodman case,” calling it “a complete scam.”

The post referenced a June 2019 interview Carroll gave to CNN’s Anderson Cooper that outlined his account of the alleged sexual assault. She said it happened after a chance encounter with Trump while she was out shopping, and he allegedly asked her for help buying a present “for a girl.”

“She completely made up a story that I met her at the gates of this crowded department store in New York and within minutes ‘passed out’,” Trump had written, Kaplan noted in his interrogation.

Trump in his deposition confirmed that Kaplan read that, and the rest of the message accurately, saying, “Great statement, yeah. True. True.”

“I wrote it all myself,” he added.

When asked if he had spoken to anyone about what to say in his post, Trump replied, “No, I didn’t need to. I’m not Joe Biden.”

Trump called Carroll a “crazy job” during his deposition.

“I think she’s sick, mentally ill,” he said.

Kaplan then asked him about his use of the word “passed out”, which she called “a strange word”.

“What does ‘fainted her’ mean?” asked the lawyer.

Trump replied, “It would be a word, maybe accurate or not, having to do with him talking and talking to him about doing an act that she thinks happened, that didn’t happen.”

“And that’s a nicer word than the word that starts with an F, and that would be a word that I used because I thought it would be inappropriate to use the other word,” Trump said. “And that didn’t happen.”

When Kaplan said the dictionary defined “passed out” as “passing out with extreme emotion,” Trump replied, “Well, that’s kind of what she said I did to her.”

“She passed out with great emotion,” Trump said. “She actually indicated that she loves it. OK?” he said, referring to Carroll’s interview on CNN.

“She loved it until the commercial break,” Trump said. “Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she?” She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn’t she say that?

Kaplan then asked if Trump was testifying that Carroll “said she enjoyed being sexually assaulted by you.”

Trump replied, “Well, based on his interview with Anderson Cooper, I think that’s what happened. And we can define that. You’ll have to show it. I’m sure you’ll show it. . But she was being interviewed by Anderson Cooper, and I think she said rape was sexy — which it isn’t, by the way.”

He added, “But I think she said rape was sexy.”

In fact, Carroll said in that interview that she thinks “most people” view rape as “sexy.” She didn’t say she believed it herself.

In that interview, Carroll said she was “freaked out” when Trump closed the locker room door and pushed her against a wall and started kissing her before pulling off her pantyhose.

“And it was against my will. And it hurt. And it was a struggle,” Carroll said in the interview.

She later said in the same interview, “I wasn’t thrown down and raped. The word ‘rape’ has so many sexual connotations.”

“It wasn’t sexual. It just hurt,” Carroll said.

Cooper replied, “I think most people think of rape as…violent assault.”

Carroll then said, “I think most people think rape is sexy.”

When his attorney Kaplan asked Trump if it wasn’t true that Carroll had said that was the view of many other people about rape being sexy, he replied, “Oh, I don’t. dunno… All I know is I believe she’s saying rape is sexy or something, but you’ll have to watch the interview.

Later in the deposition, Trump noted that in his social media post, he made what he called the “not politically correct statement” about Carroll.

“That’s not my type,” Trump told Kaplan. “It’s not a woman I’m attracted to,” he later added.

“She’s accusing me of rape, a woman I have no idea who she is,” Trump said. “The worst thing you can do, the worst accusation.”

“And you know that’s not true either,” he told Kaplan. “You are also a political agent. You are a disgrace.”

He later suggested that Kaplan had some sort of leverage with the judge in the case to get him to grant him permission to put him down for trial. It is common in legal proceedings for attorneys to file the parties in a case.

“I knew we would waste a day doing this, an entire day doing this,” Trump said. “You have to be online to get that kind of time. But a whole day doing that kind of stuff on something that never happened.”

Kaplan noted that Trump said in his social media post that Carroll’s allegation was “a hoax and a lie, just like all the other hoaxes that have been played on me over the past seven years.”

When the attorney asked if he meant Carroll fabricated his claim, Trump replied, “Totally, 100 percent.” He admitted that he used the term “hoax” a lot.

“I’ve had a lot of pranks played on me. This is one of them,” Trump said.

Asked what some of them were, Trump replied, “The Russia Russia Russia hoax… Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine hoax.”

He pointed to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump also said the use of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden, was a hoax.

“I think they’re very dishonest. Mail-in ballots, very dishonest,” Trump said.

Asked by Kaplan if he himself had voted by mail, Trump answered over the objections of his own lawyer, Alina Habba.

“I do. I do,” Trump said. “Sometimes I do. But I don’t know what happens once you give it. I have no idea.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/13/trump-deposition-in-e-jean-carroll-rape-defamation-case-ordered-unsealed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos