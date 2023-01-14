Biden administration faces resistance to plan to sell F-16s to Turkey





WASHINGTON The Biden administration has told Congress it wants to discuss proposals for major arms sales to Turkey and Greece, two US officials say, but it’s already facing resistance on Capitol Hill at Ankara’s request for new and improved F-16 fighter jets. The $20 billion arms package for Turkey would include 40 new F-16 fighter jets and 79 upgrade kits to refurbish the country’s existing fleet of aging F-16s. Greece is asking for the purchase of at least 30 F-35 fighter jets, the most modern planes in the American arsenal. The Greek request is indisputable and has a strong chance of being approved. But while Turkey has been a NATO ally for more than 70 years, this package faces skepticism from members of Congress who are infuriated by the country’s autocratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, particularly for his violation of civil liberties and its refusal so far to endorse NATO membership. for Sweden and Finland. The two long-neutral Nordic countries asked to join the military alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine. After the move toward congressional approval was reported by the Wall Street Journal On Friday, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and longtime critic of Mr. Erdogan, issued a scathing statement.

While saying he welcomed selling the next-generation F-35s to Greece, Mr. Menendez, whose position gives him the power to block such sales within his committee, said he strongly opposed the sale of new F-16 aircraft to Turkey. In most cases, Congress must approve major US arms sales to foreign allies, and rejection or inaction would kill President Bidens’ proposal. President Erdogan continues to undermine international law, disregard human rights and democratic standards, and engage in alarming and destabilizing behavior in Turkey and against neighboring NATO allies, Menendez said. . Until Erdogan stops his threats, improves his human rights record at home, including releasing journalists and the political opposition, and begins to act as a trusted ally should, I will not approve of this sale. Speaking to Turkish media in October, Mr Erdogan dismissed earlier criticism of Mr Menendez, tell reporters that Menendez’s objection alone cannot stop such an agreement, even if it was unclear what he meant. Few weeks later, Mr. Erdogan admitted that getting hold of the jets would be much easier if the Republicans won a majority in the Senate in the midterm elections in the United States, which did not happen. The Biden administration has not formally asked Congress to approve the sale. But he recently took a procedural step by notifying Congress that he was ready to discuss the demands, which were made separately by Ankara and Athens several months ago and require a Congressional vote of approval.

A State Department spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the notification was not yet final, said Friday that the department does not confirm or comment on proposed sales or transfers of weapons until the administration formally seeks congressional approval. What we consider before using anonymous sources.Do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source. Turkey and Greece are in a bitter dispute over their maritime borders, and Mr Erdogan has hinted at the possibility of military action against the NATO member, although few expect him to pursue with such dramatic action. By linking the two arms packages, the Biden administration appears to be signaling that it does not favor Turkey over Greece. At a NATO summit in Madrid last summer, Mr Biden told reporters he supported sales of F-16s to Mr Erdogans’ government. We should sell, Mr. Biden said. I need congressional approval to do this, and I think we can get it. He added that such a sale would not be a quid pro quo for Turkey’s approval of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership, which is required under the alliances’ policy of make decisions by unanimous consent. But many Turkey experts believe Mr. Erdogan will not endorse NATO expansion, which Mr. Biden has called a major strategic defeat for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, unless he is convinced that the new modernized aircraft are in hand. Mr. Erdogan faces an election this spring amid economic turbulence in his country. Turkey says Sweden and Finland have been too supportive of the PKK, a Kurdish nationalist movement that Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist organization. Among other demands, Turkish officials insisted that Sweden extradite several PKK members and others other than the Swedish government. says he won’t look back. It is unclear how such differences could be resolved. But U.S. and NATO officials have repeatedly said they are confident Turkey will ultimately approve of expanding alliances.

Hungary is the only other NATO member not to endorse the new nominees, but its leaders have said they will do so early this year. NATO enlargement is not the only obstacle Turkey’s request faces in Congress. Mr. Menendez and others have strongly criticized Mr. Erdogan’s autocratic style of government, which in recent years has included a harsh crackdown on the media, opposition parties and other sources of dissent. They also denounced Mr. Erdogan’s relatively friendly relations with Mr. Putin. The Turkish leader ignored US warnings against buying the advanced S-400 anti-missile system from Russia and did not adhere to international sanctions against Moscow. At the same time, US officials see Turkey as a vital ally in a strategic location, and Mr Erdogan played an important role in brokering a deal between Ukraine and Russia to allow the export of grain Ukrainians to the outside world. Biden officials have also sternly warned Turkey not to follow through on a threat of an incursion into northern Syria to fight Kurdish groups there, saying it could undermine efforts to contain Islamic State. Eric Schmitt contributed report.

