Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embraced North East India in letter and spirit: Himanta Biswa Sarma





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embraced India’s northeast in letter and spirit. Sarma attended Friday from Pandu ghat in Guwahati the flag of MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference mode said earlier there had been discussions on the need for “Northeast integration” in the corridors of power and intellectual circles, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, it has not remained a mere program but is being implemented in letter and l ‘mind, said the chief minister. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Maritime Skills Development Center at Guwahati which was constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore and laid the foundation stones for a ship repair center at Pandu and an elevated road linking the multimodal terminal from Pandu to National Highway 27 for which amounts of Rs 208 crores and Rs 180 crores, respectively, were sanctioned. Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the many initiatives under his leadership aimed at transforming the northeastern states into engines of growth and development in the country. Referring to the launch of MV Ganga Vilas as a game-changer in unleashing the true potential of the tourism sector in eastern India, Chief Minister Sarma said it will go a long way in realizing the motto Prime Minister Modi’s “transformation of the northeast through transport”. “. The Chief Minister also called on tourists from all over the country and abroad to come forward for the unique experience that MV Ganga Vilas would provide. The Chief Minister also expressed his confidence that the Maritime Skills Development Center would ensure that young people in the region would be able to take advantage of the employment and self-employment opportunities that the maritime sector would offer in the days to come. He added that the upcoming ship repair center and the elevated road linking Pandu Port to National Highway 27 would be a huge boost not only for the river navigation sector in the region but would also contribute immensely to its growth. economic.

