Keir Starmer warns PM Boris Johnson could lead opposition to any NI Protocol deal

Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Prime Minister to confront Tory Eurosceptics over the Northern Ireland Protocol as he predicted Boris Johnson could lead the opposition to a compromise deal with the EU.

The Labor leader used a speech in Belfast to tell Rishi Sunak he would offer him political cover to strike a deal with Brussels, to resolve the standoff over post-Brexit trade deals.

Sir Keir said there would be sirens on the Tory benches warning the PM not to compromise, but he said Mr Sunak must stand up to the cult of Brexit purity and take on the research group Anti-EU European Union (ERG) in order to solve the problems related to the Irish Sea trade.

The Leader of the Opposition predicted that any Conservative revolt against a deal could be led by those who brokered the protocol in the first place.

The protocol was agreed by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU in 2019 to break the deadlock over Brexit delivery.

In order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, it moved customs and food safety checks and processes to the Irish Sea, creating economic and administrative barriers to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The protocol is fiercely opposed by many trade unionists and the DUP is currently blocking the functioning of a devolved government in Belfast in protest at the arrangements.

The region’s main Unionist party says the protocol has undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the union without the consent of the Unionist community.

Sir Keir told an audience at Queens University that trade unionists’ anger over the protocol was more than justified as he pledged to support any deal Mr Sunak might strike with the EU that would reduce controls on the Irish Sea.

But he predicted the prime minister will face opposition from those within his own ranks who want to see the protocol scrapped altogether.

A bill introduced by Mr Johnson’s government which would empower ministers to unilaterally tear up agreements without Brussels’ approval is currently pending in Parliament.

However, relations between the UK and the EU appear to have improved since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister and both sides have spoken of the potential for an agreed deal to resolve the impasse.

It remains to be seen whether a possible agreement between London and Brussels would be enough to convince the DUP to return to power sharing.

Both the UK and the EU are keen to see devolution restored before April’s historic 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s historic Good Friday Agreement.

In the coming weeks, there may be sirens in Westminster who will once again say there is another way, one that does not require compromise on protocol, Sir Keir said.

In fact, it’s possible that these siren voices include, or even are led by, the very people who created the protocol, who were cavalier with the constitutional settlement of this United Kingdom, who came to this island and acted , to be frank, in bad faith.

You can listen to those voices, of course, it’s not for me to determine the interests of a community here. But I would say that the example to follow is not theirs, but the spirit of negotiation, of conciliation, of courage, which ultimately is always the force which moves Northern Ireland forward into the future.

This is what I want to do in April with impatience.

Sir Keir added: So I say to the Prime Minister, if there is a deal to be done in the coming weeks, get it done. Whatever political cover you need, whatever machinery you need at Westminster, if it serves our national interest and the people of Northern Ireland, we will support you.

Now is the time to act on protocol. The time has come to stand up to the ERG. Now is the time to put Northern Ireland above a cult of Brexit purity, which can never be satisfied.

We can find ways to remove the majority of controls a bespoke SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) agreement, a surveillance system that removes controls on goods that will only ever be sold in Northern Ireland.

Sir Keir Starmer set to deliver his speech at Belfast University on Thursday (PENNSYLVANIA)

The Labor leader met the leaders of Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast on Thursday.

He took advantage of his speech in Belfast to deliver a message of comfort to trade unionists. I want to reach out about this, talk to all trade union communities, he said. There are legitimate problems with the protocol and these must be recognized in all negotiations.

During his speech, Sir Keir also urged the government to normalize and strengthen relations with the Irish government.

He said nothing has been more counterproductive than the determination of some Tory ministers to see our friends in Dublin as adversaries on Brexit. It has damaged the political process here in Northern Ireland, no doubt. That’s definitely not the spirit of 1998.

The government has said it hopes there can be a wide range of agreement on any deal with the EU on protocol issues. A spokesperson for No 10 said it was still working with Brussels to resolve outstanding issues.