Tom Ford is about to make life even harder for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump may have one more reason to avoid stepping outside the confines of his tacky, walled-in MAGA mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

These days, as his plethora of legal battles make their way through the courts and an impeachment continues to become a real possibility, the disgraced, twice-impeached former president rarely ventures outside of Mar-a-Lago. Not who complained!

But now comes the news that the ex-president and his wife Melania are about to have a rich and fabulous new gay neighbor, who isn’t likely to be wearing a red hat anytime soon.

Fashion designer Tom Ford has lost $51 million on a sprawling Palm Beach estate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The property, which includes a main residence with over 10,000 square feet of living space, a rectangular pool and a 2-bedroom guest house, is also about a mile down the road from the suspected insurgent compound.

Fashion mogul Tom Ford has bought a modern Palm Beach mansion for $51 million in an off-market deal. The property spans nearly an acre and includes approximately 10,000 square feet of living space. #TomFord #Miami #Luxuryrealestate #mansions #House #gucci #palmbeach #billionare pic.twitter.com/e3XFjwaN8K

Josh Stein real estate agent (@miamicondos) January 12, 2023

Although Trump has not been a friend of the queer community in general, he and Ford, 61, have had a contentious personal relationship over the years.

In 2019, a tweet went viral with a quote attributed to Ford claiming he didn’t want to dress Melania because she’s a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men.

The savage quote turned out to be completely wrong as Ford vehemently denied ever saying it.

Never! Never, ever, did I say Melania was an escort, he told WWD. I never said anything derogatory about Melania. I would never say anything derogatory. It’s so weird, isn’t it, in today’s world how someone out of nowhere can just make up a random quote and start circulating it around the internet?

But the bad blood between the two businessmen goes back even further.

Before Trump moved into the White House, Ford, who is a Democrat and revealed he voted for Hillary Clinton, admitted why he was not interested in dressing Melania for events or appearances.

I was asked to dress it a few years ago and declined, Ford said in November 2016. It’s not necessarily my image.

Meow.

Weeks later, Ford explained her reasoning for not working with the former model-turned-first lady and how it had to do with being patriotic.

Given presidents’ beliefs about being made in America, I think the clothes they wear should be made in America, Ford told ELLE.com at the 2017 Golden Globes.

I think whoever the president is, or the first lady, should wear clothes that are affordable to most Americans and wear clothes that are made in America. My clothes are made in Italy. They are very, very expensive.

He added: I don’t think most women or men in our country can identify with that, and I think the First Lady or the President should represent everyone.

After Trump caught wind of Ford’s remarks, he responded in his disparaging style and denied that Melania ever wanted the services of the former Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent creative director.

[She] never asked Tom Ford, doesn’t like Tom Ford, doesn’t like his designs, he said during a TV appearance, according to Allure. I’m not a Tom Ford fan, never have been.

So while the odds of Ford and Trump meeting at the local Starbucks are less than zero, there’s at least one less supporter of his re-election campaign in the neighborhood. God bless America.

And while he may not be sending back cocktails with the MAGA crowd at Mar-a-Lago, Ford has been known to party with Trump’s Democratic relative Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law Karlie Kloss. .

The model, who is married to brother of Jared, Joshua Kushner, tweeted his contempt for Trump’s actions or inaction during the Jan. 6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. To refuse to do so and incite violence is un-American, Kloss wrote.

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. To refuse to do so and incite violence is un-American.

Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Maybe Kloss will show up at Ford’s housewarming party in Palm Beach? Stay tuned!

