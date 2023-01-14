Politics
China signals desire to work with US on trade and climate change, but remains defiant on defense
China has signaled to the United States that it is willing to cooperate on trade and climate change, but will remain defiant on defense and security issues ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by the US secretary of state. . Anthony Blink.
Blinken is expected to visit Beijing in February to help reset China-US relations after years of rising tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan, trade and human rights. The trip was agreed upon by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden at their November meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Trade and climate change officials from both countries have been meeting in recent days and agreed to continue the dialogue. But Beijing reportedly refused a US offer to hold military talks on South China Sea tensions.
In a video conference with US-China Business Council Chairman Craig Allen on Thursday, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the views of US companies and work with Washington to promote cooperation.
Wang said China is willing to “continuously improve” to foster an internationalized, law-based and market-oriented business environment, according to a Commerce Ministry statement on Friday.
But Wang urged the United States to stop restrictions on Chinese companies and not to see China as a strategic rival.
“It is hoped that the US side will have a correct view of the opportunities that China’s development brings to the US and the world, and follow the direction set by the two heads of state to push China-USA economic and trade relations back on track at an early date,” he said.
Wednesday, China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua held a videoconference with his American counterpart John Kerry.
“Both sides agreed to continue communicating to jointly address the challenge of climate change,” a brief statement from China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Thursday.
Dialogues on a wide range of issues affecting bilateral relations, including climate change, have been suspended following former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in August. Beijing viewed the trip as an endorsement of a pro-Tawian independence program and responded by sanctioning Pelosi and conducting military exercises around the self-governing island.
But analysts said the two nations have taken a calmer approach since the Xi-Biden Summit in November and before Blinken’s visit.
“China and the United States are seriously exploring the parameters of a series of mutual compromises aimed at normalizing their relations via their recent resumption of high-level diplomacy,” said Andrew Korybko, a Moscow-based international relations analyst. who described the two sides as “pursuing a new detente”.
In an op-ed earlier this month in The Washington Post, Qin Gang – now Chinese foreign minister after serving as ambassador to the United States – said bilateral ties would remain open.
“My time here also reminds me that China-US relations should not be a zero-sum game in which one side outperforms the other or one nation prospers at the expense of the other. The world is big enough for China and the United States to grow and prosper,” he wrote.
But Beijing maintains a firm stance on security. After Washington and Tokyo pledged to strengthen defense ties, citing concerns about China, China’s foreign ministry warned the United States and Japan not to “harm third-party interests”.
The Voice of America reported on Monday that Beijing had declined a call between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on January 6, citing unnamed US diplomatic sources.
The appeal would have been denied due to a close encounter between a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet and a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea last month. The United States accused the Chinese pilot of carrying out a “dangerous maneuver”, but Beijing dismissed Washington’s account of the incident.
China’s Defense Ministry did not comment on the Voice of America report.
Chinese military observers said tensions over the South China Sea and tighter security ties between Washington and Tokyo had overshadowed China-US relations.
‘Two plus two’ dialogue between US and Japan is hostile to China, former People’s Liberation Army instructor Song Zhongping says, referring to dialogue on defense and diplomacy held Wednesday in Washington. During the talks, US and Japanese officials agreed that Beijing presents a “challenge” to the world.
However, Song said Blinken’s trip would not be affected and Beijing expected the United States to continue its “containment strategy”.
Climate change, trade, security and Taiwan are likely to be on Blinken’s agenda. But analysts doubted major deals would be struck – even on climate change, which was once seen as a showcase for Sino-US cooperation.
“Climate cooperation has been hampered by the decline in bilateral relations, particularly after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August,” said Li Shuo, senior climate and energy policy officer for Greenpeace East Asia. He added that Beijing has yet to show its willingness to separate climate issues from the larger context of bilateral relations, as demanded by the United States.
“Hopefully Blinken’s visit can help stabilize bilateral climate relations and promote consensus on bilateral climate negotiations and possible cooperation,” he said.
Li said if a planned bilateral climate task force starts operating soon, it would be a sign of easing tensions that could help pave the way for a U.S.-China summit later this year.
Additional reporting by Shi Jiangtao and Cyril Ip
