Trump’s unsealed deposition attacks E. Jean Carroll





Former President Donald Trump did not back down an inch from the personal and demeaning taunts directed at his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll during a coasting deposition last October, which a federal judge partially ruled. unsealed for the first time on Friday evening.

“I don’t know anything about her,” Trump said of Carroll. “I think she’s sick, mentally ill.”

Calling the famed columnist a “crazy job,” Trump also doubled down on the same rape denials that inspired Carroll’s libel suit, once again saying she’s “not my type.”

“I’ll tell you, I made that statement, and I said, even though it’s politically incorrect, she’s not my type,” Trump said. “And that’s 100% true. She’s not my type.

“You’re a disgrace”

Carroll has two lawsuits pending against Trump over allegations that he raped her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. One accuses him of defaming her through his denials, and the other confronts allegations of sexual assault directly through New York’s Adult Survivors Act. Trump and Carroll sat down for depositions late last year.

During his time in the hot seat, Trump was questioned by Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who confronted the former president on behalf of several clients. She also represented niece Mary Trump and plaintiffs who sued Trump and his family for allegedly promoting a pyramid scheme on Celebrity Apprentice.

“You are also a political operative,” Trump told Carroll’s lawyer. “You’re a disgrace”

That wasn’t the only time Kaplan appeared to get under Trump’s skin during the deposition. She followed one of the former president’s monologues with the question, “Are you done?”

“Yeah,” Trump replied dryly.

In another passage, Kaplan explained the subtext of Trump’s remark about his type.

“The point of saying she’s not my type is to persuade people that you didn’t rape her because she wasn’t attractive enough; correct?” she asked.

Trump readily accepted this interpretation.

“When I say she’s not my type, I’m saying she’s not a woman I’m attracted to,” Trump replied. “There’s no reason for me to be attracted to her. I just – it’s not even meant to be an insult. There’s no way I’m ever attracted to her. Now some people might be attracted to her, I would never be attracted to her.

Carroll says she confided in two friends about the alleged assault and kept the dress she was wearing that day, which was analyzed for DNA. She requested genetic material from the former president.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, had fought to keep the deposition secret, until US District Judge Lewis Kaplan (unrelated) denied the sealing request on Friday afternoon.

“A nicer word than the word that starts with an F”

In trying to fend off one of Carroll’s lawsuits, Trump’s lawyers argued he was immune from libel litigation over any statements he allegedly made in office, but he made remarks similar in a missive posted on his Truth Social platform long after his presidency.

I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, other than she looks like she took a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a receiving line at a celebrity charity event. She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of that crowded New York department store and, within minutes, knocked her out, Trump wrote.

In the deposition, Trump stated the understatement.

“It would be a word, maybe accurate or not, having to do with him talking and telling him to do an act that she thinks happened, that didn’t happen. And it’s a nicer word than the word that starts with an F, and it would be a word that I used because I thought it would be inappropriate to use the other word,” he said. declared. “And that didn’t happen.”

When Carroll’s attorney insisted if he meant “sex,” Trump replied, “Yeah. It’s because that’s what she said.

The full deposition has yet to be unsealed, but the released portion was attached as an exhibit to one of Carroll’s filings.

“Instead”

At least 25 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, and Carroll’s attorneys say the former president used the same modus operandi against them: “destroy and discredit.”

Carroll’s attorney probed these other allegations at length.

“Have you ever kissed a woman without her consent? Kaplan asked.

“Well, I don’t – I can’t think of any complaints,” Trump replied. “But no. I mean, I don’t think so. I think that’s an inappropriate question, but I don’t think so.

“Have you ever touched a woman on her chest or buttocks or any other sexual part without her consent?” Kaplan continued.

Following an objection from his attorney, Trump replied, “Well, I’ll tell you no, but you can have people like your client lying.”

When asked if he had ever pressured a woman to have sex with him, Trump replied, “The answer is no. But you may have people like your client who are willing to lie.

In the last full question quoted in the transcript, Kaplan asked, “Do you know what ‘sexual harassment’ means? »

“Yes, almost,” replied the former president.

A trial is scheduled for April.

Read the excerpt from the deposition below:

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

