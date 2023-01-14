PM Modi announces the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas. 10 dots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video conference. The launching ceremony will be attended by Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, as well as other ministers and senior officials from various ministries and departments.

Everything you need to know about the Ganga Vilas cruise

1) MV Ganga Vilas Cruise is a unique cruise service.

2) India cannot be defined with words, it can only be experienced with the heart, Prime Minister Modi tells foreign tourists on a MV Ganga Vilas river cruise.

3) The MV Ganga Vilas will start its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel 3,200 km, in 51 days, to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

4) It has 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all luxury amenities.

5) “MV Ganga Vilas” cruise service will boost tourism and create new job opportunities, Prime Minister Modi has said.

6) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the tent city built on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi.

Tent City was conceptualized on the banks of the Ganges to harness the tourism potential of the region. The project has been developed opposite the city’s ghats which will provide accommodation facilities and cater to the increased tourist influx to Varanasi, especially since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

7) The suites have soothing interiors, furnished with numerous amenities such as French balconies, LED TVs, safes, smoke detectors and convertible beds, according to an official from the UP tourism department.

8) The 51-day cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

9) In addition to connecting the National Waterway 1 (NW1) which includes the Ganges and the National Waterway 2 (NW2) on the Brahmaputra, the cruise will cross 27 river systems.

10) The maiden voyage has 32 registered Swiss tourists for the entire duration of the voyage.