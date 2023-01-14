Pakistan’s Imran Khan wins in Punjab after CM Elahi’s vote of confidence | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party’s coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League (Q), emerged victorious as Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly after successfully proving a majority in a vote of confidence this week.

The PML-N led federal government along with ‘powerful circles’ were unable to prevent Punjab CM from voting confidence in the Punjab Assembly despite heavy pressure, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. .

All efforts by his party to convince Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to switch loyalties have been in vain, a PML-N leader told The Express Tribune. According to the Pakistani newspaper, the leader also conceded that the Punjab CM’s vote of confidence was a major surprise for his party.

On Thursday, Punjab’s CM Parvez Elahi signed the summary of the dissolution of the provincial assembly. “I Parvez Elahi, Chief Minister of Punjab, hereby advises you to dissolve the provincial assembly,” he said in a brief one-line advice to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, quoted by the newspaper. dawn.

It comes after Punjab’s chief minister proved his majority in the provincial assembly, winning the vote of confidence in the early hours of Thursday, following weeks of political turmoil in Pakistan’s most populous province.

The vote of confidence began after midnight Wednesday and concluded with the PTI and PML-Q showing a majority with the support of 186 lawmakers, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

This vote came after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the Governor of Punjab has the power to require the Chief Minister to seek the confidence of the House even during an ongoing session.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LHC said the chief minister should have the support of 186 legislators – the number required to be elected CM – around the clock. No less than 186 members of the provincial assembly (MPA) voted in favor of Punjab Chief Minister on a resolution proposed by Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and PTI leader Raja Basharat.

The News International reported that the opposition boycotted the session, saying the legal prerequisites were not met and the Punjab governor’s vote of confidence order was sub judice.

After winning the vote of confidence, Elahi thanked PTI leaders, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) for their support during today’s session. He asked the PML-N party to accept defeat.

