Financial Omnibus Law, the fourth law adopted by Jokowi this year

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) passed four laws in the first two weeks of 2023. The fourth regulation is the Omnibus Financial Law, namely the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Law or UU PPSK.

Based on the official statement of the Ministry of Finance, President Joko Widodo decided on a project Law (RUU) PPSK became law number 4/2023 regarding PPSK. act which is omnibus he was signed by Jokowi on Thursday (12/1/2023) evening.

According to the number, the PPSK law is the fourth law to be enacted in 2023. The bill has indeed been discussed since 2021 and was enacted in the People’s Representative Council (DPR) at the end of 2022, but the numbering and ratification have been delayed. carried out. by the President to be registered as law in 2023.

The first law that Jokowi enacted this year was Law Number 1/2023 regarding the Penal Code (KUHP). The law was signed by Jokowi on January 2, 2023 and enacted on the same date.

The second document is Law Number 2/2023 regarding the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Republic of Fiji regarding Defense Cooperation. The document was adopted by Jokowi a day after the new Penal Code law was ratified on January 3, 2023.

Third, Jokowi passed Law Number 3/2023 regarding the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Republic of Singapore regarding cooperation in the defense sector. This regulation was adopted on the same day as Law 2/2023.

Nine days later, Jokowi passed the PPSK law which contains 27 chapters and 341 articles, based on the official statement of the Ministry of Finance. Indeed, until this news was written, there was no copy of the document of Law 4/2023 regarding PPSK on the website of the Legal Documentation and Information Network (JDIH) of the Secretariat of ‘State of the Ministry, so the content of the rules was unclear.

Law 4/2023 on the PPSK will replace 17 laws that have been in force for quite a long time, some of which have been in existence for 30 years. The government considers regulatory renewal to be in keeping with the dynamics of changing times.

“After the ratification of the P2SK law by the President, the government and financial sector regulators will prepare implementing regulations, including in the form of government regulations, Bank Indonesia regulations, OJK regulations and of LPS regulations. All implementing regulations will be prepared within two years of the enactment of the P2SK law,” citing the Ministry of Finance’s official Friday statement (13/1/2023).

The discussion of the PPSK bill first took place at the plenary meeting of the People’s Representative Council (DPR) on September 20, 2022, then the meeting of the working committee (panja) on November 10, 2022, level 1 agreement to Commission XI DPR on December 8, 2022, until ratification by the DPR on December 15, 2022.

The drafting of the PPSK law was not free from controversy as it contained controversial articles. In fact, there are articles that go against the name of the law, as it has the potential to set back the financial sector.

For example, there was an article that opened up the possibility for politicians to sit on the Board of Governors of BI, although it was later rescinded. Then there are conditions sharing the burden permanent relationship between the government and the BI in the event of a crisis, considered to tarnish the independence of the central bank.

In addition, emphasis is placed on the provision of one-stop supervision of financial services institutions by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).





