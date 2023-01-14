Politics
Financial Omnibus Law, the fourth law adopted by Jokowi this year
Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) passed four laws in the first two weeks of 2023. The fourth regulation is the Omnibus Financial Law, namely the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Law or UU PPSK.
Based on the official statement of the Ministry of Finance, President Joko Widodo decided on a project Law (RUU) PPSK became law number 4/2023 regarding PPSK. act which is omnibus he was signed by Jokowi on Thursday (12/1/2023) evening.
According to the number, the PPSK law is the fourth law to be enacted in 2023. The bill has indeed been discussed since 2021 and was enacted in the People’s Representative Council (DPR) at the end of 2022, but the numbering and ratification have been delayed. carried out. by the President to be registered as law in 2023.
The first law that Jokowi enacted this year was Law Number 1/2023 regarding the Penal Code (KUHP). The law was signed by Jokowi on January 2, 2023 and enacted on the same date.
The second document is Law Number 2/2023 regarding the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Republic of Fiji regarding Defense Cooperation. The document was adopted by Jokowi a day after the new Penal Code law was ratified on January 3, 2023.
Third, Jokowi passed Law Number 3/2023 regarding the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Government of the Republic of Singapore regarding cooperation in the defense sector. This regulation was adopted on the same day as Law 2/2023.
Nine days later, Jokowi passed the PPSK law which contains 27 chapters and 341 articles, based on the official statement of the Ministry of Finance. Indeed, until this news was written, there was no copy of the document of Law 4/2023 regarding PPSK on the website of the Legal Documentation and Information Network (JDIH) of the Secretariat of ‘State of the Ministry, so the content of the rules was unclear.
Law 4/2023 on the PPSK will replace 17 laws that have been in force for quite a long time, some of which have been in existence for 30 years. The government considers regulatory renewal to be in keeping with the dynamics of changing times.
“After the ratification of the P2SK law by the President, the government and financial sector regulators will prepare implementing regulations, including in the form of government regulations, Bank Indonesia regulations, OJK regulations and of LPS regulations. All implementing regulations will be prepared within two years of the enactment of the P2SK law,” citing the Ministry of Finance’s official Friday statement (13/1/2023).
The discussion of the PPSK bill first took place at the plenary meeting of the People’s Representative Council (DPR) on September 20, 2022, then the meeting of the working committee (panja) on November 10, 2022, level 1 agreement to Commission XI DPR on December 8, 2022, until ratification by the DPR on December 15, 2022.
The drafting of the PPSK law was not free from controversy as it contained controversial articles. In fact, there are articles that go against the name of the law, as it has the potential to set back the financial sector.
For example, there was an article that opened up the possibility for politicians to sit on the Board of Governors of BI, although it was later rescinded. Then there are conditions sharing the burden permanent relationship between the government and the BI in the event of a crisis, considered to tarnish the independence of the central bank.
In addition, emphasis is placed on the provision of one-stop supervision of financial services institutions by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).
Check out other news and articles on Google News
Watch the video below:
|
Sources
2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20230114/9/1618006/omnibus-law-keuangan-undang-undang-keempat-yang-jokowi-sahkan-tahun-ini
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Financial Omnibus Law, the fourth law adopted by Jokowi this year
- In Ghana, folklore celebrates African fashion during an intimate dinner
- Pakistan’s Imran Khan wins in Punjab after CM Elahi’s vote of confidence | world news
- PM Modi announces the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas. 10 dots
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition | Pricing and Early Access Explained
- Second batch of classified Joe Biden documents found – BBC News
- 3.2-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh | latest news india
- Trump’s unsealed deposition attacks E. Jean Carroll
- Actor Frankie Muniz joins the ARCA series as a full-time pilot
- China signals desire to work with US on trade and climate change, but remains defiant on defense
- Ohio Elite Training Camps | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy
- Google Unlocks Stadia Controller Bluetooth Connectivity