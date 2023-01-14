“I give you the grain for free and you deliver it to poor countries in Africa” ​​(Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President)-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News

Politics
We are determined and we will make an effort to bring these products to African countries from this cereal corridorsaid Turkish President Recep Erdogan,
The hope that comes from Russia via Turkey: Putin said to me, ‘I give you the grain for free and you deliver it to poor countries in Africa.’ And we say, ‘Okay. We will get these cereals from you for free. We will transform them into flour in our factories and send them to these poor countries in Africa. We are determined and we will make an effort to bring these products to African countries from this cereal corridor.
Reported by Turkish Radio Television (TRT), the above remarks are from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who at a January 8 event in the southern Turkish resort town of Antalya expressed his concern, shared by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, regarding the food crisis in Africa, particularly in countries such as Mali, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia, which are highly dependent on Russian or Ukrainian wheat
.
This is the second time in the space of a fortnight that President Erdogan has raised the subject, after making a plea to young people in Erzurum in the east of the country, on Christmas Eve.
As a reminder, Turkey signed in July 2022 with Russia and Ukraine as well as with the UN an agreement for the shipment of cereals from three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, in order to allow the resupply of countries deprived of Ukrainian cereals. Last November, the agreement was extended for 120 days.
Erdogan, the pleader
To this end, a joint coordination center with signatory countries and organizations had been set up in Istanbul to manage shipments from Turkey to identified African countries. A first shipment of wheat will thus be reported in August, then a second in November. Ukraine then announced that it had agreed to export 125,000 tonnes of grain to four developing countries, including three in Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Sudan.
Mediator Listening to Russian and Ukrainian leaders in the context of peace attempts between Moscow and Kyiv, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seized the opportunity of the G20 summit in November to plead the cause of Africa with Vladimir Putin, in offering to send Russian cereals free of charge to Turkey, which in turn was to send them to African countries plagued by an alarming food situation since the start of the war in Ukraine.
