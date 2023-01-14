Politics
Ganga Vilas embarks on maiden voyage: PM Modi says India has many things beyond imagination
Ganga Vilas LIVE Updates: The cruise, the highlight of the event and highly anticipated by all, will cross 27 different river systems with 50 sights covering a distance of 3,200 km from Varanasi in UP to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh .
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the world’s longest luxury cruise from Uttar Pradesh to Varanasi, giving a big boost to tourism in the city. Calling the launch a “historic moment”, Prime Minister Modi, in a message to foreign tourists, said: “India has everything you can imagine. She also has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined with words, it cannot be experienced with hearts.”
At the same time, he inaugurated a “tent city” on the banks of the Ganges and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterway projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore. These included the Haldia Multimodal Terminal at Haldia in West Bengal and four community floating jetties at Saidpur, Chochakpur, Zamania in Ghazipur district and Kanspur in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.
Highlights of PM Modi’s speech
>
“Today the foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterway projects worth over Rs 1,000 crores. This will expand trade, tourism and employment opportunities in the eastern part of the country. India.”
> “The start of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise which will travel over 3200 km is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. Work is underway on the development of 111 national water highways across 24 states “
> “We’re also giving small cruises a boost…Work is underway to develop 111 national water highways in 24 states.”
> PM Modi to tourists on maiden voyage of Ganga Vilas: “India has everything you can imagine. It also has a lot beyond your imagination. India cannot be defined in words, it cannot be lived only with the heart everyone, regardless of religion, creed or country I welcome all our tourist friends from different parts of the world.
> “The start of the world’s longest river cruise service on the Ganges is a historic moment. It will herald a new era of tourism in India.” Ganga is not just a river for us. It is a witness to the glorious history of India. With a new approach, we have started the Namami Gange cleanliness campaign.”
Other projects inaugurated by PM Modi
> The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a ship repair facility and an elevated road at Pandu Terminal in Guwahati. “The Pandu Terminal Ship Repair Facility will save a lot of valuable time as it takes more than a month for a ship to be transported to the Kolkata Repair Facility and back. will also lead to huge savings in terms of money as the cost of transporting the vessel will also be saved.The dedicated route connecting Pandu Terminal to NH 27 will enable round-the-clock connectivity,” the government said in a statement. hurry.
> Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the Maritime Skills Development Center for the North East in Guwahati. This will help sharpen the rich talent pool in the North East region and provide better employment opportunities in the booming logistics industry.
> PM Modi inaugurated the world’s longest river cruise and Tent City in Varanasi on Friday. He also inaugurated the Haldia Multimodal Terminal in Haldia, West Bengal. “Developed under the Jal Marg Vikas project, the Haldia multimodal terminal has a cargo handling capacity of approximately over 3 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) and the quays are designed to accommodate vessels up to approximately 3,000 deadweight tons (DWT).”
What the other leader said:
> UP CM Yogi Adityanath said: “Over the past three days, tourists from the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise have been visiting Varanasi and nearby places and experiencing culture. The Prime Minister will today inaugurate five new piers in the State. Kashi is moving forward with a new identity today.”
> “The MV Ganga Vilas river cruise will visit Buxar, Chapra, Patna, Munger, Sultanganj and Kahalgaon in the state. Tourists will be given a traditional welcome at each port and will be taken to visit historical places,” the Deputy MP said. Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav.
> Former CM of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the launch of the luxury cruise MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi. He said, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will create history. It is the first time that this long cruise will operate successfully, and it has new growth in tourism, culture, domestic and global trade and economic growth, he said.
All about the Ganga Vilas cruise
The cruise, the highlight of the event and eagerly awaited by all, will cross 27 different river systems with 50 tourist sites covering a distance of 3,200 km between Varanasi in UP and Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh. He will make the trip in 51 days.
Key Features of Ganga Vilas Cruise: The ship is approximately 62 meters long and 12 meters wide. It has three decks, 18 suites and a carrying capacity of 36 passengers. From spa, salon, gym, music to cultural programs, an open-air observation deck and personalized butler service, the cruise is equipped with many amenities to provide a luxurious experience. , according to reports.
The cruiser has three decks, 18 suites on board with a carrying capacity of 36 tourists and featuring all luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 registered Swiss tourists for the entire duration of the voyage.
“The MV Ganga Vilas is not only the longest river cruise in the world, it is also the epitome of world-class facilities and comfort. An awe-inspiring experience indeed, aboard the ship in Varanasi,” said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a tweet, sharing a video. luxury cruise live tour.
The high-end facility, which can accommodate 200 people, will resemble sand dunes in Jaisalmer and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, YEARS said. The Kashi Tent City boasts of Swiss cottages, divided into three categories Ganga Darshan Villas, premium tents and super luxury tents, Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) officials were quoted by First Post as saying.
