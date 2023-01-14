Politics
Russia uses Chinese supertankers to ship oil to Asia
By Nidhi Verma and Chen Aizhu
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) – At least four Chinese-owned supertankers are shipping Russian crude from the Urals to China, trade sources and tracking data show, as Moscow seeks vessels for exports after a G7 oil price cap restricted the use of Western Cargo Services and Insurance.
China, the world’s largest oil importer, continued to buy Russian oil despite Western sanctions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched what they called a pre-war no-holds-barred partnership in Ukraine.
The sources said a fifth supertanker, or very large crude carrier (VLCC), was shipping crude to India, which, like China, continued to buy Russian oil sold at a discount as many Western buyers are turning to other suppliers.
The five expeditions were scheduled between Dec. 22 and Jan. 23, according to sources and Eikon ship tracking data.
The G7 price cap introduced in December allows countries outside the European Union to import Russian oil transported by sea, but it prohibits transport, insurance and reinsurance companies from handling shipments of Russian crude unless they are sold below the $60 cap.
“With Ural prices well below the price cap, buying and trading in the Urals is essentially legitimate,” said an executive at a Chinese company involved in the shipments.
As the United States and its allies tried to choke off Moscow’s energy revenues to limit its ability to finance the war in Ukraine, Russia quickly diverted oil exports from Europe last year, mainly to the Asia.
Longer voyages, deep discounts and record freight rates have eaten into profits, but the use of supertankers on Asian routes can now reduce shipping costs.
Russia’s energy and transport ministries declined to comment. China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, although Beijing has previously called Western sanctions against Russia illegal.
Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a press briefing on Thursday that India would buy oil wherever it could get the cheapest price.
Industry sources say Indian refiners are getting a discount of $15-20 a barrel on Russian oil on a delivered basis compared to Brent.
RUSSIA LOOKS TOWARDS ASIA
Russia sends Urals from its western ports for transshipment to supertankers Lawrence II, Monique S, Catalina 7 and Natalie 7all Panamanian-flagged vessels bound for China, while Sao Paulo is already closing in on India, according to three trade sources and Eikon data.
Based on Eikon data and public maritime databases, Lawrence II is managed by the Chinese company Greetee Co Ltd and is owned by the Chinese company Maisie Ltd, Catalina 7 is owned by Canes Venatici Ltd of Hong Kong and Natalie 7 by Astrid Menks Ltd of Hong Kong, both managed by Runne Co Ltd of China, while Monique S belongs to the Chinese company Gabrielle Ltd and is managed by Derecttor Co Ltd. Sao Paulo is owned and managed by the Cypriot company Rotimo Holdings Ltd.
Reuters was unable to immediately contact the owners and managers due to a lack of public information about them.
The executive of the Chinese company involved in the shipments has estimated that a total of 18 Chinese supertankers and 16 other Aframax-sized ships could be used to ship Russian crude in 2023, enough to carry 15 million tonnes a year, or about 10% of the total exports of the Urals. .
A VLCC can carry up to 2 million barrels, a Suezmax up to 1 million barrels and an Aframax up to 0.6 million barrels.
While most Russian crude now heads to China, India and Turkey on Russian or non-Western vessels, G7 sanctions have led to a shortage of small ice-class tankers – many of which are owned by companies Greek and Norwegian – which Russia needs to transport its crude. Baltic Sea ports in winter.
Russia and China do not have a large fleet of ice-class vessels and the use of Chinese VLCCs frees them up to travel from Baltic ports for ship-to-ship transfers to larger tankers in the waters. international, according to traders.
The practice has emerged in Eikon tracking data, including in international Mediterranean waters, with the executive highlighting operations near Ceuta, an autonomous Spanish city on the northern coast of Africa, and Kalamata in Greece, a city on the Peloponnese peninsula in southern Greece.
“It’s extremely expensive and it makes no sense to use ice-class tankers over long distances,” said a European market trader, explaining why VLCCs were used.
Another trader said the war and sanctions in Ukraine have increased demand for small tankers and lowered rates for large vessels, helping to reduce some of the additional costs Russia faces.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023.
Subscribe to our newsletter
|
Sources
2/ https://gcaptain.com/russia-using-chinese-supertankers-to-ship-oil-to-asia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia uses Chinese supertankers to ship oil to Asia
- Fallen Trump hurled insults at woman who said he raped her
- Gucci revamps itself during Milan Fashion Week | Entertainment
- KSI vs FaZe Temperrr LIVE: Check UK Start Times, Full Opening & Exclusive Free Commentary
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh, with no casualties
- Ganga Vilas embarks on maiden voyage: PM Modi says India has many things beyond imagination
- Sunak insists on transparency in donation system after Johnson receives 1m from ex-Brexit Party backer
- Streaming makes it harder to make original movies
- Who’s next in DC for Nick Saban?
- Screening at US airports expands to try to detect new variants of COVIDExBulletin
- RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. are open to Hollywood
- Google Launches One Last Stadia Game Before Shutdown