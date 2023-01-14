Trump’s unsealed deposition accuses E. Jean Carroll of saying she enjoys rape





NEW YORK Donald Trump used a sworn deposition in a case brought by his sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll to continue calling her a liar and claiming she is mentally ill while denying he assaulted her sexually even though he falsely claimed that Carroll said in a CNN interview that she enjoyed being raped.

In rambling and combative testimony during an October session at Mar-a-Lago, Trump reiterated past claims he didn’t know Carroll except as an adversary in what he called litigation. of hoax, and said she was a bonkers job “who fabricated the story quite .

I don’t know anything about her, he said in response to questions from Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan, according to unsealed court documents Friday. I think she is sick. Mental illness.

The former president misrepresented Carrolls’ comments during a June 2019 interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, in which she said she was hesitant to label her alleged encounter with Trump as rape because the word has so many sexual connotations and is a fantasy for many.

I think most people think rape is sexy, she told Cooper, according to a transcript of the interview, explaining that she views her alleged attack as a fight instead.

Trump quoted the interview as telling Kaplan that Carroll loved sexual assault.

She actually indicated that she loved him. Okay? Trump said in the deposition. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she? She said it was very sexy to be raped.

Kaplan then asked: So, sir, I just want to confirm: This is your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said she enjoyed being sexually assaulted by you?

And Trump replied: Well, based on his interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that’s what happened.

Carroll, author and advice columnist, publicly accused Trump in 2019 of raping her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. She has two lawsuits pending against him in federal court in Manhattan, the first for defamation following to comments Trump made in 2019 trashing her and her account, and the second for the alleged sexual assault itself.

Trump has denied knowing Carroll at all, even though he was photographed with her and her then-husband at an event decades ago.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an offer by Trump’s lawyers to dismiss Carroll’s sexual assault lawsuit, which was filed under a New York law that allows victims to sexual assault to continue years later.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said she would appeal the judges’ decision not to dismiss the new case. A spokesperson for the Trumps 2024 presidential campaign declined to comment further.

The DC Court of Appeals is considering whether the Justice Department can represent Trump as a federal employee, a longstanding legal dispute that has been heard in various courts and could effectively end defamation lawsuits.

Kaplan has scheduled an April trial date for both lawsuits.

Parts of Carroll’s testimony in the defamation lawsuit were already part of the public record. Portions of Trump’s deposition were released in a separate ruling Friday by Judge Kaplan, who is unrelated to Carroll’s attorney. The move followed an offer from Trump’s attorneys to keep the previously redacted section sealed.

The deposition represents a complete display of Trump brand bluster. He complained to Roberta Kaplan, the attorney, about having to waste an entire day answering these ridiculous questions with you and said he would sue Carroll and his attorney after it was all over.

He also wrongly insisted that Truth Social, the social media website he launched in response to his disciplinary removal from Twitter, was more successful than mainstream sites like Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. Truth Social, whose audience has reportedly grown since its turbulent launch, still doesn’t have the same reach as other apps on the market.

Kaplan asked Trump during the deposition to list the times he called an event a hoax, which he said about Carroll’s allegation. The Russia Russia Russia hoax… Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine hoax, Trump replied, apparent references to federal investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump alleged interference in the disbursement of Ukrainian military funding while in office . He listed several others and said of Carroll’s lawsuit: It’s a hoax too.

When asked directly if he had ever sexually assaulted or touched a woman’s private parts without her consent, his attorney objected and Trump responded.

Well, I’ll tell you no, but some people like your client may be lying, Trump said.

At least 17 women have advanced allegations that Trump physically touched them inappropriately, many of which were backed up by people they spoke to at the time. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.

During the 2016 campaign, the Washington Post obtained a 2005 recording of Trump bragging about unwanted kissing and groping on the set of the Access Hollywood TV show. Trump apologized for what he said was a locker room joke.

Carrolls’ lawsuits are part of a slew of legal troubles looming over Trump as he tries to mount his political comeback. Earlier Friday, the Trumps company was fined $1.6 million for tax offenses by two longtime executives, following a conviction at a trial in December. There is still a separate civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing the company of manipulating property values ​​for tax purposes.

Trump is also under federal investigation for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and the mishandling of classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his club and home in Florida. Additionally, a special grand jury investigating election interference in Georgia has submitted its report, which a judge will decide to make public and authorities will use to decide whether to bring charges.

Since announcing his candidacy a week after the 2022 midterm elections, Trump has avoided major public events, opting instead to host several galas at Mar-a-Lago and broadcast lectures via video. His campaign is planning a smaller-scale event in South Carolina later this month, rather than one of his signature rallies.

Trump has faced a growing chorus of criticism from Republicans blaming him for disappointing midterm party results, with former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan intervening with a Thursday interview on CNN calling Trump a proven loser.

Trump’s early announcement did not result in overwhelming Republican endorsements or scare off other candidates, as a handful of other potential rivals continue to take more overt steps to launch their own campaigns. Some early investigations showed that Trump was following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

