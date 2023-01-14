Jokowi adopts the general law on the financial sector and replaces 17 old laws





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formally passed the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Bill (RUU P2SK) became law (UU) number 4 of 2023. The settlement was signed Thursday (12/1) evening. The Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) claims that the process of drafting the omnibus law for the financial sector took place in an open discussion process. Discussions between the government and the DPR, ranging from working meetings, working commissions to plenary sessions, would always be prioritized to the interests of the community. “The government expresses its highest appreciation to all members of the DPR who in this case initiated the bill process and their excellent cooperation in the deliberation of this bill,” an official statement from the Ministry of Public Affairs wrote. Finance, Friday (13/1/2023). ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content UU P2SK seen as an effort to promote public welfare by reforming the Indonesian financial sector. The momentum is considered appropriate considering the various global challenges currently emerging. “An inclusive, deep and stable financial sector is an essential prerequisite for accelerating Indonesia’s national economic development. The stability of the Indonesian financial system must be strengthened to cope with these different global scenarios,” he said. . There are five scopes regulated in the P2SK law. First, the institutional strengthening of financial sector authorities while taking independence into account. Second, strengthen governance and increase public confidence. Third, encourage the accumulation of long-term financial sector funds for the support of financing well-being and sustainable development. The fourth relates to consumer protection and the fifth relates to literacy, inclusion and innovation in the financial sector. UU P2SK consists of 27 chapters and 341 articles contained therein. The regulation will replace 17 laws relating to the financial sector which have been in force for quite a long time, even up to 30 years. “This is done to adapt to the dynamics of changing times. Various indicators show the urgency of reforming the Indonesian financial sector, such as the superficiality of the financial sector, the suboptimal role of the intermediary in the financial sector and the low level of consumer protection in the financial sector,” he added. After the adoption of the P2SK law by Jokowi, the government and financial sector regulators will prepare implementing regulations, including in the form of government regulations, Bank Indonesia regulations, OJK regulations and LPS regulations. All implementing regulations will be drafted within 2 years of the enactment of the P2SK law. “The government will always ensure that the process of developing the various implementing regulations is carried out in a credible manner by involving various relevant parties, including the DPR, regulatory authorities and the public. For the implementing regulations under form of government regulations, of course coordination will be carried out between ministries/agencies in accordance with the applicable mechanism,” he said. (help/eng)

