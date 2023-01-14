Imran’s helicopter rides cost nation Rs 434m, senate says





ISLAMABAD: The Senate session was informed on Friday that during his three years, eight months and 23 days in office, former Prime Minister Imran Khan used a helicopter and the total hours of VVIP missions was 1,579, 8 while a total of Rs 434.43 million was committed on these trips.

During Question Time, senators traded barbs over Prime Minister Khan’s use of the helicopter from his Banigala residence to the Prime Minister’s House which cost the nation Rs 434.43 million from 2019 to March 2022.

Minister of State Shahadat Awan says a prime minister who used to lecture the country’s politicians and bureaucrats on simplicity and wanted to fix them had planned an austerity campaign and promised to do so as well part, but had in fact opted for a helicopter trip which was costing the nation. million during his tenure.

He noted that the Public Accounts Committee had taken note of his collection advice and had also directed the NAB to look into the matter. He said that the matter could be referred to the relevant standing committee. Senator Bahramand Tangi, who had asked the question, wondered how a prime minister had cost the nation such a colossal sum in the name of the austerity campaign when his federal minister used to claim the cost of the Prime Minister’s helicopter trip at Rs55 per kilometer while Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi clarified that in aviation, hours and not kilometers were counted.

He argued that the nation could not be fooled by their corrupt leader and ministers of the former PTI government should be ashamed of themselves.

JI seeks to end VVIP privileges, benefits and protocol for judges, generals and lawmakers due to the country’s dire economic situation

Referring to details of parliamentarians’ assets released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, lawmaker Jamaat-i-Islami said politicians were becoming millionaires and billionaires but unfortunately the country’s poor were not getting wheat flour.

He demanded that privileges, concessions and VVIP protocols given to judges, generals, parliamentarians, bureaucracy and government officials be immediately withdrawn in view of the worst economic situation the country is currently going through.

The upper house of parliament witnessed raucous scenes as Senator Tangi branded PTI leader Imran Khan and his family thieves, sparking a commotion in the opposition benches and PTI senators rallied around the dais from the chair and chanted slogans against the senator.

Senator Faisal Javed of the PTI urged the President to expel Mr Tangi from the Senate, calling him an ill-mannered person.

PPP Senator Palwasha Behram described the trips of PTI presidents by helicopter as trips on bicycles with wings and taunted that the Prime Minister of Denmark also used to travel with such a bicycle whose former Prime Minister made reference in his speeches.

She wanted to know the destinations of the VVIP missions and if the helicopter of the private companies had also been used for this purpose. If so, she said, her details should also be shared with the Senate.

APP adds: The Minister of State for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, also gave details of the helicopter expenses incurred by the former prime minister.

The helicopter has been flown for a total of 1,579.8 hours in about four years with an average cost of Rs 275,000 per hour, he said.

According to the distribution of expenditure with the total number of flights per year, flying hours and incurred expenses were 131.94 million rupees spent for 479.8 flying hours in 2019; Rs143.55m over 522.0 hours in 2020; 123.8 million rupees over 450.2 hours in 2021; Rs35.14m over 127.8 hours in January-March 2022.

Posted in Dawn, January 14, 2023

