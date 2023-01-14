Turkey unhappy with Swedish reaction to Erdogan’s effigy DW 13/01/2023

Turkey lashed out at Sweden on Friday after an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hung upside down from a lamppost in Stockholm during a pro-Kurdish protest.

Turkey angered by ‘hate crime’ in Stockholm

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sweden “cannot escape responsibility” by only condemning the act that occurred on Wednesday. At a press conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Cavusoglu said the protest was “racist” and a “hate crime”.

“This action took place in the center of the city, right in front of the municipality, in front of everyone,” he said. “Sweden has a responsibility here.”

He said that the Kurdish PKK organization was “laying mines in Sweden’s way to NATO membership”. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization not only by Turkey but also by the United States and the EU.

NATO member Turkey has called on Sweden to crack down on Kurdish militants as it seeks to join the 30-nation defense alliance. According to NATO rules, all members of the organization must unanimously agree to allow an aspiring nation to join.

Neutral throughout the Cold War, Finland and Sweden asked to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Turkey opposes the Nordic countries’ history of taking in asylum seekers, many of them Kurds, whom Ankara considers terrorists.

“Sweden and Finland have committed to what they can do and have put their signatures on it,” Cavusoglu said. Sweden, along with NATO aspirant Finland, have signed a deal with Turkey to appease Ankara’s security demands.

Cavusoglu said Turkish, Swedish and Finnish representatives will gather for a third meeting in Brussels.

Turkish state media reported that Turkish prosecutors were investigating the incident in Stockholm. Images of the effigy were posted online by the so-called Solidarity Committee for Rojava, a reference to the Kurdish regions of northern Syria.

The Kurdish group posted photos of the effigy alongside photos of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s execution in 1945. “History shows how dictators end up,” the Rojava committee tweeted, comparing Erdogan to Mussolini.

Effigy incident “extremely serious” and “dangerous for Swedish security”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday condemned the effigy incident, also saying he believed it was aimed at derailing his country’s NATO bid.

“People tried to show their views on Sweden joining NATO in a disgusting way of portraying President Erdogan in almost something resembling an execution,” Kristersson told reporters after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“I would say it’s sabotage against Sweden’s NATO bid,” he said. “It is dangerous for Swedish security to act in this way.”

Kristersson also said it was “extremely serious” to carry out a “mock execution of a democratically elected foreign leader” in a country that has seen similar types of political violence. Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Lindh was stabbed to death in 2003, while Social Democratic Prime Minister Olaf Palme was assassinated in Stockholm in 1986.

Earlier this week, Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador over the Stockholm protest. Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop also canceled a meeting with Swedish parliament speaker Andreas Norlen scheduled for next Tuesday.

Norlen told Swedish news agency TT that it was “regrettable that the visit was cancelled”.

Kurdish militants are a sensitive issue for Turkey, as the PKK has waged a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, killing thousands during the conflict. Some Kurds believe that an independent Kurdish nation should expand around the borders of Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran.

Turkey has frequently launched cross-border attacks in Iraq and Syria, targeting Kurdish militants.

wd/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)