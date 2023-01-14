Politics
Millions for the return? Boris Johnson receives a big donation
LONDON (AP) — One of the highest single donations to a politician in British history is fueling speculation that Boris Johnson will return to the front row. “This new £1million donation makes it pretty obvious that he won’t be leaving,” commented Sky News chief correspondent Jon Craig. The mega donation, which was made in December, was made public at an exciting time.
Because just recently, ex-Prime Minister Johnson gave a speech at the exclusive Carlton Club in London – something like the unofficial headquarters of his Conservative party – which some observers already saw as the starting signal for his campaign. Officially, it was the unveiling of a painted portrait, an award received by all former heads of government.
Talking counts as an attack on Sunak
In fact, Johnson’s speech, hailed as “stormy” by those present, was seen as an attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and proof of his own ambitions. “Keep fighting (…) for a vibrant global Britain with low taxes,” Johnson told the audience, among others. Sunak had to reluctantly announce tax hikes a few weeks ago.
So now the donation of the equivalent of around 1.13 million euros, which has been posted to the British MPs Supplementary Income Register and has gone to Johnson’s office. It comes from British tech entrepreneur Christopher Harborne. The businessman, who has lived in Thailand for about 20 years, is considered one of the country’s most important Brexit financiers. In the past, he has donated around £6million to former right-wing Brexit party Nigel Farage, one of the drivers of the EU exit, as reported by the Guardian newspaper.
Brexit: Johnson presents himself as a hitman
In his speech at the Carlton Club, Johnson strongly advocated that the Tories use Brexit offensively. “Only one side really believes in Brexit,” he said. “And when people understand that, the political dynamic will change.” The message: Prime Minister Sunak, although a longtime Brexiteer, is far too hesitant. On the contrary, it takes a hit to take advantage of the alleged opportunities to leave the EU. So someone like Johnson.
With his $1 million donation, Harborne is showing that he alone believes Johnson is capable of delivering Brexit and turning away from the Conservatives’ disastrous poll results, veteran politician Craig wrote. “If there was ever any evidence that Mister Johnson and his adoring fans were planning a return to what they see as saving the Conservative Party from a crushing electoral defeat under Rishi Sunak, this is it.” According to polls, the opposition Labor Party is on course to win the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2024.
£1.2m speaker earnings
Harborne’s million is by no means the only significant sum Johnson has raised since leaving Downing Street in September. The register shows the 58-year-old received just over £250,000 in fees for two speeches in December. His total speaking earnings since leaving as Prime Minister is around £1.2m. He also appears to be using a luxury property in London owned by the Bamford couple, rent-free. In the register, Johnson says the Bamfords are donating the cost of his £10,000-a-month rental.
Johnson has yet to say whether he actually intends to return. The fact that he never forgave his exit from Downing Street, which was forced by his own parliamentary group, is considered certain. After the resignation of his short-term successor Liz Truss, he had already made another attempt, but then gave up in favor of Sunak. To this day, we don’t know why. Because at the base of the party, the Johnson in a sleeved shirt is clearly more popular than the incumbent. Local elections in early May are now seen as a possible date for another attack. If the Tories then suffer the expected harsh defeat, Johnson could emerge as the savior in need.
But sooner it could be decided whether the comeback plans really stand a chance. A parliamentary committee dealing with the “Partygate” affair on the evenings of confinement in Downing Street could soon summon the ex-Prime Minister. If MPs come to the conclusion that Johnson lied to Parliament at the time, Johnson’s political career is over for now. Recently, new details have emerged that contradict Johnson’s claims that corona rules have always been followed.
