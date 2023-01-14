Prime Minister Modi announces the creation of the “Global South Center of Excellence” to undertake research on the development of solutions





Image source: TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’ Voices from the GlobalSouthSummit: In an attempt to undertake research on developing solutions or best practices that would help members in the developing world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the establishment of the “Global South Center of Excellence”. In his opening remarks at the closing leaders’ session of the “Voice of the Global South Summit”, the Prime Minister said that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence. “I am pleased to announce that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices from any of our countries, which can be scaled up and implemented. work in other members of the Global South,” PM Modi added. PM Modi stresses the importance of digital public goods developed by India Highlighting the example of developing solutions, the Prime Minister said that digital public goods developed by India in areas such as e-payments, health, education or e-governance can benefit many others. developing countries. “India has also made great strides in areas such as space technology and nuclear power. We will launch a ‘Global Initiative for Southern Science and Technology’ to share our expertise with other countries. developing,” he added. ALSO READ:PM Modi is a reincarnation of Swami Vivekananda: BJP MP Saumitra Khan PM Modi pushes for human-centric globalization During his address, Prime Minister Modi also argued for globalization as long as it does not result in uneven distribution of vaccines or over-consolidated global supply chains. “We want a globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a “human-centric globalization”, he added. Earlier on January 12, Prime Minister Modi also chaired the inaugural leaders’ session. This was followed by eight ministerial-level thematic segments devoted to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world. The summit ended on January 13 with a closing session of leaders also hosted by the Prime Minister. (With ANI entries) latest news from india

