No vaccine for China’s coughing challenges – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Kerry Brown*

2022 has been dominated by three challenges for China. The first was the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The second was the preparation and results of the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress held in October. The third was the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. All three have launched unexpected challenges, with sustained impacts throughout 2022 and beyond.

When it comes to COVID-19, China’s year has been marked by unexpected changes. In the first months of 2022, draconian lockdowns saw citizens endure near-home confinement as local authorities strived for zero transmissions. While the rest of the world eased its public health measures and moved towards a more tolerant approach, largely through the use of vaccines and public health campaigns, China’s strategy was different.

Shanghai, perhaps the most vibrant and open of China’s urban areas, saw empty streets and silent public spaces in March and April. The local government, apparently at Beijing’s behest, has demanded people stay at home and imposed heavy restrictions on the delivery of food and other basic necessities. Shanghai residents expressed their anger through sporadic protests.

Cities from Zhengzhou to Beijing have seen similar measures. Perhaps the toughest measures were imposed on Urumqi in Xinjiang, which suffered more than 100 days of restrictions. The tragic deaths of 10 people trapped in a burning block of flats because exits were locked to prevent quarantined people from leaving drew widespread protests in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere.

Although the protests are not a repeat of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square, they have clearly made China’s central leaders listen. Despite strong statements that zero-COVID remained the goal, by December 2022 most measures had been lifted. As China was expected to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases after restrictions were lifted, the question was how severe it was. This will be a key theme of 2023.

The economic impact of the pandemic has weighed heavily on the Chinese economy. Economic growth plummeted and largely disappeared in 2022. This made the 20th Party Congress, held in October, a jittery affair.

Despite arduous screening and scripting and Xi Jinping’s slated confirmation for a third term as Party Secretary, there were a few surprises. One surprise was the dramatic exit of former Party leader and Chinese President Hu Jintao. The Party is so notoriously opaque that even the slightest glimpse of its inner workings is significant. Much speculation has stemmed from Hus’s uncomfortable departure, ranging from rumors that he suffers from dementia to anger over the choice of new leaders for the Politburo, including the removal of his protege, Li Keqiang.

Even though Hu protested, his ability to influence events was clearly long gone. On October 24, 2022, the new Chinese leadership emerged Xi at the head of a group of seven with four new entrants, all loyal and closely related to him and without particularly notable economic credentials. But on their loyalty to its nationalist and populist mission, there are no questions.

The second in the hierarchy, Li Qiang, was the most surprising nomination. Although he served as Shanghai Party Secretary during the unpopular COVID-19 shutdowns and has no other significant leadership experience, Li is very likely to be named China’s new prime minister in the future. National People’s Congress in 2023. It will have a formidable list of problems to contend with when it assumes weak economic growth, rising unemployment, a sluggish real estate market and challenges for China’s export markets and manufacturing.

Geopolitically, 2022 has been dominated by the continued difficult relationship with the United States. Relations improved slightly when Xi Jinping finally met US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. And this despite the fact that China has been hit with strict export controls from the United States throughout the year, particularly in key areas such as semiconductors where China remains vulnerable.

The real geopolitical challenge for China was Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine in late February. Russian President Vladimir Putin had attended the Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this month and reportedly gave no clear sign to the Chinese government of his intentions during his visit.

The continuous contortions China had to go through to remain loyal to its neighboring ally illustrated how difficult the world stage was becoming for China. China is not an ally of the West or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but Beijing was also not sensitive to the economic and geopolitical instability that Russia created on the scale. world, including impacts on China in terms of rising energy costs and shrinking Western markets.

Above all, China saw how incompetent and ill-prepared the Russian army was. This may have caused him to rethink his approach to Taiwan and everything for a invasion even though the visit of former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August angered China enough to impose a brief partial blockade on the island days after she left.

2023 offers many potential challenges for China. Xi Jinping may well be completely safe in his position and will not have another Party congress to face until 2027. But the Ukraine crisis, the impact of COVID-19 and tensions with the United States will continue.

*About the author: Kerry Brown is Professor of Chinese Studies and Director of the Lau China Institute, Kings College London, and Associate Fellow of the Asia-Pacific Program at Chatham House.

Source: This article was published by East Asia Forum