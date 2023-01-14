Politics
“Sabotage” of Erdogan’s effigy against NATO candidacy: Sweden
Ankara Turkey –
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a demonstration by Kurds in central Stockholm on Friday, where an effigy of the Turkish president was hung on a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden’s candidacy for NATO.
The protest outside City Hall on Wednesday prompted an angry response from Turkiye, a NATO member who had previously delayed approving Sweden’s application to join the Western military alliance until until the government in Stockholm meets its demands.
The Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, has canceled the visit of Andreas Norlen, Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, scheduled for next Tuesday. Turkish lawmakers must ratify Sweden’s NATO application for the Nordic nation to become a member.
Turkiye has made its approval conditional on Stockholm’s crackdown on exiled Kurdish activists and other groups that Ankara sees as a threat to its national security. The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday over the Stockholm protest.
Kristersson condemned the incident involving the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“People have tried to show their views on Sweden joining NATO through a disgusting way of portraying President Erdogan in almost something resembling an execution.” Kristersson told reporters after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “It’s bad in every way.”
Kristersson said he understood why Turkiye was outraged, saying “we would show the same reaction if it was aimed at a Swedish leader”.
He previously told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Friday that it was ‘extremely serious’ to stage a ‘mock execution of a democratically elected foreign leader’ in a country where two prominent politicians were killed. . Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was assassinated in 1986 and Foreign Minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003.
“I would say it’s a sabotage against Sweden’s NATO bid,” Kristersson said. “It is dangerous for Swedish security to act in this way.”
He expressed the hope that the meeting between the speakers of the Turkish and Swedish parliaments would take place at a later date.
Photographs posted on social media showed a mannequin resembling Erdogan hanging upside down. A group calling itself the Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava claimed it was behind the protest. Rojava is a Kurdish name for northern and eastern Syria.
A man identifying himself only as Andreas told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet he was among those who posted the effigy “to create a reaction. To show that Turkey is not a democracy. And we succeeded” .
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the protest a racist act and a hate crime. Sweden could not “get away with it” with a simple condemnation of the incident, he said.
“This action took place in the center of the city, right in front of the municipality, in front of everyone,” Cavusoglu said. “Sweden has a responsibility here.”
“Sweden and Finland have committed to what they can do and have put their signatures on it,” the minister said, referring to a memorandum of understanding under which Sweden and Finland committed themselves among other things. suppress the activities of militant groups. “We don’t want anything more or anything less. Everything that has been agreed, we want to see done.”
Earlier Friday, Cavusoglu said the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and affiliated Kurdish groups in Syria were “laying mines in Sweden’s way to NATO membership.”
“It’s up to Sweden whether they want to clear these mines or knowingly step on them,” he said in an interview with Turkish state broadcaster TRT.
Ankara’s chief prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the incident following a criminal complaint filed by Erdogan’s lawyers and immediately sent a formal request for information and evidence to the Swedish authorities, it said. reported TRT.
Friday in Ankara, about fifty members of an association representing the families of soldiers or police officers killed during a conflict with Kurdish rebels demonstrated in front of the Swedish embassy, reported the private agency DHA.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the protest “now risks complicating and delaying the process that Sweden and its future NATO ally Turkey have started, working step by step to strengthen the mutual trust”. He used the Turkish government’s preferred name for Turkiye.
“This act directly plays into Russia’s hands and weakens our country, and it happened during the most serious security situation since World War II,” the Swedish foreign minister said.
Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policy of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in May. The 30 member countries must agree to admit the two Nordic neighbors into the security organization.
The Turkish government has urged Finland and Sweden to crack down on groups they consider terrorist organizations and extradite those suspected of terrorism-related crimes. Cavusoglu said last month that Sweden was not even “halfway” to addressing his country’s concerns.
Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said a third meeting between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials would take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
|
