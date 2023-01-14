Trump calls rape accusation a ‘hoax’ in deposition excerpts





She’s accusing me of raping a woman I have no idea who she is, Trump said, reiterating his remarks in a previous social media post saying Carroll is not my type and a bonkers job .

Carrolls’ lawyer also pressed Trump on unrelated matters, such as his view of mail-in ballots, which he said he considered a hoax, even though he admitted to sometimes voting by mail. He also said he views global warming largely as a hoax.

In excerpts from Carrolls’ deposition, the writer said she was shocked, disordered and unbalanced by the alleged assault, adding that statements made by Trump in response to her public accusation in 2019 totally affected her life.

I lost my job. I am viewed as a woman who is untrustworthy, now viewed as a woman who cannot be believed. I am considered a woman who is stupid and stupid enough that what happened to her happened to her, she said.

After Trump publicly disparaged her, Carroll sued Trump first for defamation and, in November, for assault and battery. In his deposition, Trump repeatedly called the action a politically motivated waste of time.

Trump’s attorneys had sought to keep some three dozen pages of excerpts sealed for confidentiality reasons, arguments that District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed as completely without merit before the transcripts were released. Kaplan also on Friday denied Trump’s motion to dismiss Carroll’s lawsuit.

We are pleased but not surprised that Judge Kaplan denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss and upheld the constitutionality of New York’s Adult Survivors Act, Roberta Kaplan, Carrolls’ attorney, said in a statement. We look forward to the trial in April.

Trump’s legal representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his deposition, Trump further denied ever kissing or touching a woman without her consent, or pressuring a woman to have sex with him.

The answer is no, the president said under oath.

Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was troubled by the release of a videotaped interview in which the candidate made rude and sexually aggressive comments about women, and the former president faced dozens of charges of sexual misconduct in his time as a media and real estate mogul before he ran for office.

I’m automatically attracted to beautiful girls, I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I’m not even waiting, Trump said in the Access Hollywood interview in 2005. When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Catch them by the py. You can do anything.

Kyle Cheney and Kierra Frazier contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/13/trump-calls-rape-accusation-a-hoax-in-deposition-excerpts-00077970 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos