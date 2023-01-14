Politics
Japanese PM’s trip addresses China-Taiwanese tensions ahead of G7 summit
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s week-long trip to Europe and North America laid the groundwork for resolving China-Taiwanese tensions ahead of May’s Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.
Kishida agreed with his French, Italian, British, Canadian and American counterparts that their nations would expand security ties after Tokyo made a major shift in defense policy in December over China’s expanding military presence. in Asia-Pacific.
With approval ratings for his cabinet approaching what is widely seen as the 30% “danger level” due to several scandals and cabinet gaffes, the prime minister’s diplomatic activities could help boost his popularity, say observers.
US President Joe Biden (right) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida talk at the White House in Washington on January 13, 2023. (Kyodo)
But some experts say Kishida, a self-proclaimed dove, should not attempt to leverage the Taiwan issue to bolster his domestic fortunes, as any challenge to China in tandem with the G-7 will harm Sino-Japanese relations, destabilizing in turn the regional security environment.
Beijing and Democratic Self-Governing Taipei have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 following a civil war.
Kishida and US President Joe Biden confirmed that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is “an indispensable element for the security and prosperity of the international community”, according to a joint statement released after their summit in Washington on Friday. .
China views Taiwan as a renegade province that needs to be reunited with the mainland. President Xi Jinping, who won an unprecedented third five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party in October, has not ruled out using force to bring the island under his control.
Beijing has lambasted Japan, the United States and other G-7 members for working to build an “anti-China” alliance in Asia and establish an Asian version of NATO.
G-7 allies have also attempted to strengthen economic cooperation to end dependence on China in the global supply chain, promoting the division of the world into two groups: Western democratic countries and which they call autocratic nations.
Kishida, a veteran lawmaker representing a constituency in Hiroshima, is to host the G-7 summit to be held for three days from May 19 in the western Japanese city devastated by a US atomic bombing in August 1945.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) is accompanied by his British counterpart Rishi Sunak (C) as he heads to a welcome event ahead of the talks in London on January 11, 2023. (Pool Photo)(Kyodo)= =Kyodo
At the rally, Kishida is set to present his vision of a world without nuclear weapons amid fears that Russia could use an atomic device against Ukraine in the ongoing war. It will also seek to demonstrate the G7’s commitment to reject any attempt to change the status quo by force.
In December, Japan pledged to obtain strike capabilities from enemy bases under the Constitution renouncing war to deter attacks on its territory and nearly double its annual defense expenditures to around 2% of proceeds. gross domestic over the next five years, on par with NATO members.
The move came after China carried out large-scale military exercises near Taiwan in early August in retaliation for a visit to the island by former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then the country’s third-highest ranking official. country.
Some ballistic missiles fired from China fell in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, prompting Kishida to be “seriously wary of the military threat from Beijing” and “more eager to receive support from G-7 states”, a source said. diplomatic source.
Stephen Nagy, senior associate professor at the International Christian University in Tokyo, said: “Japan continues to walk a fine line in terms of economic relations with China and serious security concerns”, which have “not done only deepen” under Xi’s rule.
About four months before the Hiroshima summit, Kishida’s meeting with G-7 leaders bolstered Japan’s reputation as “a security partner sharing the same concerns about China and the fate of Taiwan”, said Nagy.
On the domestic political front, Nagy said, “Japanese leaders benefit from proactive foreign policy achievements because it’s one of the only areas where the public can expect to see change.”
“Strengthened commitments to security cooperation, the international scene and the fact that Kishida is seen as an accepted leader by other G-7 leaders could give him a temporary boost in terms of approval,” he added.
In a survey by Kyodo News in December, support for Kishida’s cabinet stood at 33.1%, the lowest level since he took office in October 2021, when it topped 60% shortly long after his ruling party won the upper house elections in July.
Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University of Japan, said Japan’s hosting of the G-7 summit this year would provide a window of opportunity for the country to review its diplomatic strategy toward China.
“There is no indication that China is willing to make significant concessions on key issues such as Taiwan and the disputed Senkaku Islands,” administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, in the East China Sea, Kingston said.
“Kishida has bolstered deterrence with his recent moves, so it might be time to hit the diplomacy reset button. He may be irritating China, but Beijing has also been provocative, so diplomacy is needed. to calm the recriminations,” he added.
Other foreign experts, however, warn that to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, Kishida should refrain from meddling in the Taiwan issue unless Japan is willing to take responsibility in contingency surrounding the island.
Victor Teo, a former Cambridge University researcher, said Kishida’s decision “disturbs” Beijing, as Xi may believe Japan is “actively trying to separate Taiwan from China”.
“If Japan has Taiwan’s interests at heart, I think the best thing to do is to work to reconnect with China and move away” from Taiwan, said the political scientist specializing in international relations of the Indo-Pacific region.
“Giving Taiwan false hope that Tokyo would commit to helping Taiwan at any cost in the event of a military incursion is actually not very responsible,” he said.
As for Kishida, Teo also cast doubt on the prime minister’s political maneuverings, pointing to his abrupt proposal to raise taxes to fund a planned expansion of Japan’s defense spending, which has already heightened public distrust of his government.
Defense capacity building “takes money, and this extraction of taxpayer funds is unlikely to make it more popular,” he said.
