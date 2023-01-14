Biden praises Kishida for Japan’s increased military spending

US President Joe Biden praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday for increasing Japan’s military spending and radically changing its defense posture, and he called threats from China, North Korea and Russia as reasons for the decision of the two countries to strengthen their collective security.

Biden conveyed it to Kishida during a meeting at the White House that highlighted the deepening of the US-Japan strategic alliance and Tokyo’s growing sense of vulnerability to regional security threats, primarily from China. , and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States is fully, completely, completely committed to the alliance, Biden said. And more importantly, to the defense of Japan.





In a joint statement published by the White House, the leaders denounced actions inconsistent with the rules-based international order by China and provocations by North Korea as sources of the challenges faced in the Indo-Pacific and the war of aggression unfair and brutal of Russia against Ukraine.

“We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo by force or coercion anywhere in the world,” the statement said. Taken together, this landscape demands that the United States and Japan continue to build our individual and collective capabilities.





Defense Stance Change

Ahead of the Biden-Kishida Summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, along with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, launched a series of changes in defense posture, military training arrangements, and command relationships, including plans to reorganize U.S. Marine Corps units based in Okinawa.

The changes, announced in Washington on Wednesday, signaled that the two allies are taking more seriously the possibility of war in the Indo-Pacific in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan or North Korean nuclear strikes. He enforces the new Japan National Security Strategypublished in December, which warns of the possibility that a serious situation may arise in the future in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in East Asia, and calls for a long-range counterattack capability that would allow it to hit targets in mainland China.

“Japan and the United States are currently facing the most challenging and complex security environment in recent history,” Kishida said through an interpreter, touting Japan’s national security strategy. his country which, according to him, “will guarantee peace and prosperity in the region”.

Kishidas’ government also plans to double Japan’s defense budget to almost 2% of its gross domestic product by 2027, which would put the country in the world’s top five for military spending.

These measures came with the blessing of the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday during a press briefing, stressing that Japan’s national security strategy and its commitment to strengthening its defense will strengthen deterrence. in the region in order to advance peace and stability in the country. Indo-Pacific and Global.





While Tokyo has gradually built up its defense capabilities over the past decade in response to increased Chinese military activity in the South China Sea, the waters around Taiwan and the East China Sea, particularly around the Senkakus , a group of islands claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan, the announcements made over the past month have taken many observers by surprise.

No one thought it was going to happen this quickly, said Jeffrey Hornung, a senior political scientist specializing in Japanese and East Asian security at the Rand Corporation, a global policy research group. No one thought this would happen under this prime minister, who is by no means known as a defense hawk. And yet it essentially transforms Japan’s post-war defense policy in ways no one had envisioned, Hornung told VOA.

Kishida is currently facing low approval ratings in his country due to various scandals involving members of his cabinet.

The war in Ukraine crushes the Japanese

A Chinese attack on Taiwan is still hypothetical, but Russia’s war on Ukraine has awakened the Japanese public to the possibility of one country invading another. This, combined with China sending its warships and warplanes and firing ballistic missiles around Taiwan in response to then-US President Nancy Pelosis’ visit to the island last year scared people, said Zack Cooper, a senior researcher specializing in US strategy. in Asia at the American Enterprise Institute.





These two actions of [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, convinced many people in Tokyo that, look, especially in these autocratic countries that are run largely by one leader, you just can’t be that confident in the actions they’re going to take, said Cooper told VOA. And so, Japan must now intervene much more actively than it was ready to do before.

In the event of a spillover from a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Tokyo is seeking to bolster its ability to protect itself and support the roughly 50,000 US troops operating in Japan. This would help the United States in its likely attempt to defend Taipei in a dispute with China.

For us to have a chance to try to repel aggression, we need a very strong Japan, Hornung said.

Hold Russia to Account

Tokyo’s support for US-led efforts to impose sanctions on Moscow and provide Ukraine with non-lethal financial, humanitarian and military support has been instrumental in securing support from other non-NATO partners, including South Korea , Australia and Singapore.

If Japan hadn’t, these other countries would be much more hesitant. It would be seen much more as a transatlantic response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rather than a global response from major democracies, Cooper said.

Before Washington, Kishida traveled to France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada to coordinate an approach to Ukraine and other items on the agenda of the Group of 7 summit in May that the Japan will host. Officials say Japan will use its G-7 presidency and two-year term on the UN Security Council to continue to pressure Russia to end its war.

Trade Differences

While threats from China and Russia have brought allies closer together, the United States and Japan have remained apart on trade since President Donald Trump’s 2017 withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade pushed in 2015 at that time. -President Barack Obama and then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japan forged ahead with the deal, which eventually became the 2018 Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc of 11 countries representing one of the largest free trade areas in the world.

Despite repeated pressure from Tokyo, the Biden administration has not joined the CPTPP.

It’s not an option we’re exploring, Jean-Pierre told reporters at a Friday White House briefing.

Any kind of free trade deal is seen as politically perilous in the country, where protectionist sentiment is high, a reality Japan understands, said Shihoko Goto, director of geoeconomics and Indo-Pacific business at the Wilson Center. , a global policy research group.

What will likely happen is that the CPTPP will be mentioned, but there will be no pressure for the United States to join, Goto told VOA.

The United States and Japan launched the 2+2 economic dialogue in July, but the talks have focused on strengthening economic security, such as securing supply chains, rather than liberalizing trade.

Tokyo is expected to follow Washington’s steps to impose export controls on advanced semiconductors and other sensitive dual-use technologies to reduce China’s economic clout. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that Beijing would “pay close attention to the relevant decision and resolutely safeguard its own interests.”

Iuliia Yarmolenko contributed to this report.