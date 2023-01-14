Boris Johnson receives £1m donation





Boris Johnson has received a donation of over a million pounds. This fuels rumors of a return to Downing Street. One of the highest single donations to a politician in British history is fueling speculation that Boris Johnson will return to the front row. “This new £1m donation makes it pretty clear that it’s not going away,” commented Sky News chief correspondent Jon Craig. The mega donation, which was made in December, was made public at an exciting time. Because just recently, ex-Prime Minister Johnson gave a speech at the exclusive Carlton Club in London, something like the unofficial headquarters of his Conservative party – which some observers already saw as the starting signal for his campaign. Officially, it was the unveiling of a painted portrait, an award received by all former heads of government. Talking counts as an attack on Sunak In fact, Johnson’s speech, hailed as “stormy” by those present, was seen as an attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and proof of his own ambitions. “Keep fighting… for a vibrant global Britain with low taxes,” Johnson told the audience, among others. Sunak had to reluctantly announce tax increases a few weeks ago. Loading… To integrate So now the donation of the equivalent of around 1.13 million euros, which has been posted to the British MPs register for additional income and has gone to Johnson’s office. It comes from British tech entrepreneur Christopher Harborne. The businessman, who has lived in Thailand for about 20 years, is considered one of the country’s most important Brexit financiers. In the past, he has donated around £6million to former right-wing Brexit party Nigel Farage, one of the drivers of the EU exit, as reported by the Guardian newspaper. Brexit: Johnson presents himself as a hitman In his speech at the Carlton Club, Johnson strongly advocated for the Tories to use Brexit offensively. “Only one side really believes in Brexit,” he said. “And when people understand that, the political dynamic will change.” The message: Prime Minister Sunak, while still a Brexiteer, is far too hesitant. On the contrary, it takes a swipe to take advantage of the alleged opportunities to leave the EU. So someone like Johnson. With his $1 million donation, Harborne is showing that he alone believes Johnson is capable of delivering Brexit and turning away from the Conservatives’ disastrous poll results, veteran politician Craig wrote. “If there was ever evidence that Mister Johnson and his adoring fans are plotting a return to what they see as saving the Conservative Party from a crushing electoral defeat under Rishi Sunak, this is it.” According to polls, the opposition Labor Party is on course to win the general elections due in 2024. £1.2m speaker earnings Harborne’s million is by no means the only significant sum Johnson has raised since leaving Downing Street in September. The register shows the 58-year-old was paid just over £250,000 for two speeches in December. This brings his total earnings as a speaker since leaving the Prime Minister to around £1.2million. He also appears to be rent-free at a luxurious London property owned by the Bamford couple. In the register, Johnson says the Bamfords are donating the cost of his £10,000-a-month rental. Johnson has yet to say whether he actually intends to return. The fact that he never forgave his exit from Downing Street, which was forced by his own parliamentary group, is considered certain. After the resignation of his short-term successor Liz Truss, he had already made another attempt, but then gave up in favor of Sunak. To this day, we don’t know why. Because at the base of the party, the Johnson in a sleeved shirt is clearly more popular than the incumbent. Local elections in early May are now seen as a possible date for another attack. If the Tories then suffer the expected harsh defeat, Johnson could emerge as the savior in need. But it could be decided sooner if the comeback plans really stand a chance. A parliamentary committee charged with investigating the “Partygate” scandal surrounding the Downing Street confinement parties could soon subpoena the ex-Prime Minister. If MPs conclude that Johnson lied to Parliament at the time, Johnson’s political career will be over for the time being. Recently, new details have emerged that contradict Johnson’s claims that corona rules have always been followed.

