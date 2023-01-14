India to create a center of excellence for the Global South, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Emphasizing that India’s approach in its development partnerships has been consultative, results-driven, demand-driven, people-centred and respectful of partner countries’ sovereignty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the establishment of a Global South Center of Excellence, a Global South Science & Technology Initiative, a project to provide essential medical supplies and Global South scholarships to students from developing countries.

The slew of announcements took place during the Virtual Summit on Voice of Global South, hosted by India. Speaking at the closing session of the Voice of the Global South Summit, the Prime Minister said: I strongly believe that countries in the South have much to learn from each other’s development experiences. Announcing that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence, he said that this institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices from any of these countries, which can be scaled up and implemented in other members of the Global South. For example, digital public goods developed by India in areas such as e-payments, health, education or e-governance can benefit many other developing countries, he said. declared. Noting that India has made great strides in areas such as space technology and nuclear power, he said, “We will launch a Global South Science and Technology Initiative to share our expertise with other countries in development. During the Covid pandemic, the Indias Vaccine Maitri initiative provided Indian-made vaccines to over 100 countries. I would now like to announce a new Aarogya Maitri project under which India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis, he said. To synergize our diplomatic voice, I propose a Global Forum of Young Diplomats from the South, to connect the young officers of our Ministries of Foreign Affairs, he announced. India will also institute Global-South Scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India. Over the past two days, this summit has seen the participation of more than 120 developing countries, the largest ever virtual gathering of countries from the South, the Prime Minister said. The past three years have been difficult, especially for us developing nations. The challenges of the Covid pandemic, rising fuel, fertilizer and food grain prices and growing geopolitical tensions have impacted our development efforts. He said that while they value the principle of globalization and Indian philosophy has always considered the world as one family, developing countries want a globalization that does not create a climate crisis or a debt crisis. We want a globalization that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or overly concentrated global supply chains. We want a globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to all of humanity. In short, we want human-centred globalization, he said. We developing countries are also concerned about the growing fragmentation of the international landscape. These geopolitical tensions prevent us from focusing on our development priorities, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-to-set-up-global-south-center-of-excellence-says-pm-modi-8380761/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

