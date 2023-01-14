Xis Pivots, Broken Trust and Wolf Warriors





(Bloomberg) – From the acceleration of Beijing’s pivot away from Covid Zero to the deep mistrust of President Xi Jinping among US investors, here’s my roundup of this week’s key developments in Chinese markets. Bloomberg’s Most Read For many observers, Chinese assets have become the easiest macro trade in the world…at least in the short term. There’s the new group of Xi loyalists reopening borders, wrapping up the rectification of the country’s tech giants and easing the deleveraging campaign that has strained the real estate sector. And geopolitical tensions are cooling as the regimes’ wolf-warrior diplomats try to project a friendlier image to the world. So much of the buzz this week was about how to enter the Xi pivot trade. But not everyone jumped on the bandwagon. US-based asset owners and allocators remain wary of Xi and his hot-and-cold relationship with the markets. The weeks and months ahead will be a test of whether China’s frayed ties to global capital can be fully mended. I’ve written here about the scars left by the trauma of the past two years and talked about it in the clip below. End of the crackdown Sell-side analysts are doubling down on Chinese tech stocks, recommending buys across the board. Guo Shuqing, an influential voice at China’s central bank, is quoted by Caixin as saying that regulatory pressure on internet companies is all but over. It is unclear what the future may hold for the sector. Alibaba leads tech gains after China signals end to crackdown

China concludes two-year tech crackdown, senior official says The state advances Government entities are taking preferred shares in local units of Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent. Such ownership structures theoretically give Beijing special voting rights. Separately, Jack Ma is ceding control of Ant, which will again delay its IPO. The story continues What Jack Ma Ceding Control Means for Ant’s IPO Reboot: QuickTake

Chinese government to take preferred shares in Alibaba and Tencent wolf warrior out China is moving Zhao Lijian, a senior diplomat closely associated with Beijing’s more confrontational tone during the pandemic, to a significantly smaller role. Zhao is now deputy director in the Department of Borders and Maritime Affairs. Attacking India Chinese automaker BYD wants a big share of the electric car market in India, seeking to capture a 40% share by 2030. India is looking closely at trade relations with China as relations between the two nations grow more and more tense. Cheap vaccines U.S. Covid drugmakers appear to be pushing back on China’s efforts to negotiate steep price cuts. Mercks’ price for molnupiravir is not as low as requested, according to local media, while there appears to be a stalemate over Pfizers Paxlovid. China pushes for cheap Covid drugs pushed back by Merck and Pfizer

China, Pfizer hit deadlock on Paxlovid pricing amid Covid surge Economy Update Consumer prices in China rose only 1.8% in December and factories remain in deflation mode. The data confirms that the spread of Covid hurt industrial demand that month. Exports fell nearly 10% in December. Although better than expected, this shows a slowdown in global demand for Chinese products. Budget deficit China could aim for a budget deficit of around 3% of GDP for 2023, bigger than last year. Some expect more stimulus: In a meeting with the market regulator, Premier Li Keqiang said officials needed to stabilize growth, employment and consumer prices. …and three things to watch for next week Liquidity. China’s central bank is expected to inject more liquidity into the banking system on Monday to meet growing demand for funds ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. Southbound trading to the Hong Kong stock market will be closed from January 19.

Data dump. Fourth quarter GDP is due, along with December industrial production, retail sales and real estate investment. Expectations are low.

Linked actions. Believe it or not, holding US stocks would have produced the same returns as holding Chinese stocks over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index are virtually neck and neck. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

