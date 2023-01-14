Seeking publicity in a war zone: Ex-military leaders warn loose cannon Boris Johnson over Ukraine trip

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

Senior military officials have slammed Boris Johnson and accused him of seeking publicity in a war zone after it was revealed he was planning to visit Ukraine.

Former army chief Lord Dannatt has also warned the ex-PM is a loose cannon whose plan could overshadow Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson intends to travel to Kyiv in the coming months to show his support for the war-torn country, it has been learned.

He forged a strong personal relationship with Volodymyr Zelensky during his tenure and urged the West to continue supporting Ukraine against its Russian invaders.

His wholehearted support for the country and its people is seen as what he considers to be one of his main legacies in power.

Ukrainian officials were cautious about the prospect of a visit by Mr Johnson, who remains hugely popular in the country.

They are especially cautious, they said, after the tweet incident. Just before Mr Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race against Rishi Sunak last October, the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter page posted a meme saying Better Call Boris based on the Netflix series. You better call Saul. It was removed shortly thereafter.

A security adviser to Mr Zelensky’s government said: We are very grateful for the continued support the UK has given us in Russia’s war of aggression. We deeply appreciate that Prime Minister Sunak’s first phone call to a foreign leader was addressed to President Zelensky and his message of solidarity.

Boris Johnson was a great ally and friend of Ukraine as Prime Minister and visited us three times. We are very happy that he continues to be a friend. The people of Ukraine remember that they stood with us at a very difficult time.

Downing Street did not deny that the former Prime Minister had not informed them of a possible upcoming visit.

But No 10 said Mr Sunak liaised closely with Mr Zelensky and described Mr Johnson as a backbench MP.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP who chairs the Defense Select Committee, warned that Mr Johnson should not interfere in official relations between the two countries.

Lord West, former First Sea Lord, said: In general my position would be that former prime ministers should not seek publicity and kudos. They should help support the British government and stay in the background.

Lord Dannatt said: Boris Johnson has been a loose cannon all his life, he remains a loose cannon.

There’s no reason why, personally, he shouldn’t go…I don’t think he can do any harm, as long as he doesn’t try to upstage Rishi Sunak.

Sir William Patey, a prominent former diplomat who served as ambassador to Iraq, Afghanistan and Sudan, said that if Boris Johnson visited Ukraine it would be largely for self-serving reasons rather than to consolidate European unity in the war.

He added: If it was another former prime minister going on such a trip it wouldn’t be such a problem, but it’s Boris Johnson and we know his character, what he looks like, and also of course his aspiration to return to No. 10. So it’s not very helpful for the government.

General Sir Richard Barrons, a former head of Joint Forces Command who had led troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo and Northern Ireland, said a visit by Boris Johnson to Ukraine carries inherent risks. war effort.

He said: You can’t be a little bit pregnant; either you are Prime Minister and a member of the government, or you are not and Boris Johnson is not. He is a deputy, of course, but if he goes to Ukraine, he is unlikely to be part of an official parliamentary delegation, so do it as an individual deputy and a famous politician.

It comes as rumors of a Boris Johnson return continue. This week a grassroots group of Mr Johnson supporters called for a rule change so that any Tory MP who wins the support of 15% of his colleagues can run for the leadership.

Meanwhile, Paul Goodman, editor of CuratorHome website, suggested a return for Johnson was a possibility in 2023.

The influencer wrote that it was possible a reinstalled Johnson could confuse his critics, as he has done so many times before, and win a fifth term for the Tories.

But any potential move back was dealt a blow this week when it was revealed that Mr Johnson joked while attending a non-socially distant party at No 10 during Covid restrictions.

A number of Conservative MPs have said The Independent that the alleged remarks make it more likely that he will be found guilty of misleading Parliament at the next Partygate inquiry and that it would be harder for Mr Johnson to avoid punishment at the end of investigation by the Privileges Committee.

It’s the final nail in his self-made coffin comeback, MP says The Independent.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson declined to comment on any travel.