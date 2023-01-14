A closer look at President Joko Widodo’s road in Abu Dhabi could be a cool spot for selfies





Saturday 14 January 2023 – 13:52 WIB

VIVA Travel For Indonesians on vacation or visiting Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, don’t forget to stop by to take photos on President Joko Widodo Street. Yes, in Abu Dhabi there is the road of President Joko Widodo which was inaugurated in 2020. President Joko Widodo Street was inaugurated on October 19, 2020 by the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The approximately 2.5 kilometer long road is located on one of the main roads, which separates the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from the embassy area. According to VIVA’s monitoring, there are many beautiful corners around President Joko Widodo Road in Abu Dhabi. President Joko Widodo Street in Abu Dhabi. When met by the media team, Marisa Febriana Wardani, as an executor of the socio-cultural information function at the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, revealed that it is a matter of pride and honor for the Indonesian people because in Abu Dhabi there is a road bearing the name of President Joko Widodo. “It’s something we can be proud of. Really proud. When there’s President Jokowi’s street name here, as Indonesians we feel that not only do we respect President Joko Widodo, but we let’s also respect Indonesia,” Marisa Febriana said recently in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. that. According to Marisa, the naming of President Joko Widodo’s street in Abu Dhabi is proof of the closeness between the two countries. It is known, in Indonesia there is also an elevated toll road with the name of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed who is the president of the United Arab Emirates. President Joko Widodo Street in Abu Dhabi. Next page “If we look at the one who gave the name of President Jokowi’s road, it is only here, it is proof of the closeness of the two presidents, it is no longer the proximity between bilateral countries but very interpersonal relations. So on the other hand in In Indonesia we give an answer by naming one of the toll roads, the overflight is called the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Elevated Toll Road,” Marisa said.

