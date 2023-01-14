Marcos says Xi is a ‘strong and stabilizing leader’ – Manila Bulletin
Marcos says Xi is ‘a strong and stabilizing leader’
Chinese President Xi Jinping will bring stability not only to China but also to the rest of the region, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr has said.
In a recent interview with Chinese public news channel CGTN, Marcos said it was “good news” for the Philippines to learn that Xi had been re-elected as head of the Chinese Communist Party, allowing him to fill a third term as president of China. President.
Marcos made the remark, saying that Xi was clearly a “very strong and stabilizing leader.”
“That’s why I think we can do a lot of work together in the future,” he added.
Photo courtesy of the Presidential Communications Office
His state visit to China had beneficial effects on the Filipino people, according to Marcos. Indeed, the agreements signed between China and the Philippines were based on the essential priorities of the latter for their development and their economic transformation.
“So I think that’s something we can strengthen and do even faster in terms of progress,” he said.
Agriculture is among the sectors in which China has good experiences to share, Marcos said. Expanding assistance in this area will address food security issues amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict and other factors, he added.
“All of these are extremely important, at this stage, for all countries,” he added.
