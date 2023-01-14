Budget must give impetus to growth, says PM Modi





India may have become a bright spot in an otherwise turbulent global world, but the government needs to deliver new growth impulses in the next budget to build on it, leading economists have told the Premier. Minister Narendra Modi during a pre-budget consultation. They also offered suggestions for uplifting the agriculture and manufacturing sectors to help the country maintain its development momentum. “Participants in the meeting came up with practical steps on ways in which India could prudently sustain its development momentum in sectors ranging from agriculture to manufacturing,” an official statement said on Friday. One of the suggestions from the meeting was to allow farmers to generate electricity via solar energy, which will also help boost their incomes, people familiar with the deliberations told ET. During the meeting organized by NITI Aayog on the theme “India’s Growth and Resilience Amid Global Headwinds”, Modi urged the public and private sectors to leverage synergies and think outside the box to seize opportunities resulting from the emerging global environment. “Although there are risks, the emerging global environment offers new and diverse opportunities in areas such as digitalization, energy, health and agriculture. To seize these opportunities, the public and private sectors need to leverage synergies and think outside the box,” Modi said. The Prime Minister highlighted Nari Shakti as a key driver of India’s growth and urged continued efforts to enable and further boost women’s participation in the labor market. Modi also highlighted the need to promote millet given its potential to transform the rural and agricultural sector with its attributes such as carbon neutrality, natural agriculture and an affordable source of nutrition. The statement further said that the Prime Minister also applauded the success story of India Digital, the rapid adoption of fintech across the country and the potential for inclusive growth and development it promises. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh, NITI Vice President Aayog Suman Bery and senior officials from NITI Aayog, Prime Minister’s Office as well as Ministry of Finance also attended in the meeting. The Minister of Finance will present the 2023-24 budget on February 1. Economists who attended the meeting included Ashok Lahiri, Shankar Acharya, Indira Rajaraman, Ashok Gulati, Surjit Bhalla, Ashima Goyal, Subhashish Gangopadhyay, Shamika Ravi, Pami Dua, Chetan Ghate, Soumya Kanti Ghosh and Harsh Madhusudan Gupta.

